Why You Should Never Order Shaken Cocktails On An Airplane

Sitting back, cocktail in hand, gazing out at the world 30,000 feet below — could flying get any better? Probably not, but if you order a shaken cocktail, then that experience may bring you down. It's rarely realistic for busy air stewards to prepare shaken cocktails. The combination of limited equipment and ingredients with tight quarters (and tighter schedules) render it an order worth avoiding. Flight attendants famously despise serving Diet Coke because of how awkwardly it bubbles in the pressurized cabins. How do you think they'll feel whacking out a cocktail shaker in the galley?

We'll add a caveat; certain planes have designated bar areas. Don't miss out on ordering properly shaken cocktails when there's a purpose-created (and staffed) lounge. These cocktail-shaking-green-zones are usually reserved for business or first class — something worth checking next time you fly indulgently. Korea Air's A380s, Qatar Airways' A380s, Virgin Atlantic's Airbus 330s and Boeing 787s, and Emirates' A380s regularly feature in-flight bars. If it's looking quiet, request daiquiris, cosmopolitans, and margaritas to your heart's content.

If you're more of an economy flyer, why not learn how to make in-flight cocktails? Prioritize stir-friendly drinks, like an old fashioned, which are easier to pull off from the confines of your plane seat. It's a win-win.

