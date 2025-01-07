How To Drink A Margarita On A Plane Using In-Flight Ingredients

Flight attendants see it all: Heatless curls, face masks, and probably more embarrassing incidents they'd rather not recall. Passenger resourcefulness truly knows no bounds, and if you fancy a challenge, why not throw together a tasty in-flight margarita? A classic frozen margarita cocktail recipe might be a little bit of a push. However, it is possible to create a basic adaptation of the drink. Once the attendants start wheeling the refreshments trolley, ask for orange juice and a mini (50ml) blanco tequila. Also request a salt sachet or two, or alternatively, play it safe by purchasing some packets beforehand. Blend the three and — voila! There's a makeshift margarita on your seat tray.

Advertisement

Learning how to make in-flight cocktails is a surefire way to improve your flying experience. If you're feeling extra indulgent, it's worth asking the attendants for an orange liquor. An extra dash of alcohol-fueled flavor or sliced lime are some of the best ways to upgrade your margarita. Just brace yourself for a no; having a grocery-store level of product selection is a rarity onboard commercial airlines. Similarly, the TonJin margarita salt rimmer set, retailing at $25.99 on Amazon, looks portable enough. But, just this once, it's acceptable to simply dab the salt onto an orange-juice-wettened rim rather than using a plate or kit. That's one way to bring brat summer into 2025. Ultimately, be as high-maintenance and creative as you'd like — half the fun is in the hilarity of trying.

Advertisement