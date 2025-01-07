How To Drink A Margarita On A Plane Using In-Flight Ingredients
Flight attendants see it all: Heatless curls, face masks, and probably more embarrassing incidents they'd rather not recall. Passenger resourcefulness truly knows no bounds, and if you fancy a challenge, why not throw together a tasty in-flight margarita? A classic frozen margarita cocktail recipe might be a little bit of a push. However, it is possible to create a basic adaptation of the drink. Once the attendants start wheeling the refreshments trolley, ask for orange juice and a mini (50ml) blanco tequila. Also request a salt sachet or two, or alternatively, play it safe by purchasing some packets beforehand. Blend the three and — voila! There's a makeshift margarita on your seat tray.
Learning how to make in-flight cocktails is a surefire way to improve your flying experience. If you're feeling extra indulgent, it's worth asking the attendants for an orange liquor. An extra dash of alcohol-fueled flavor or sliced lime are some of the best ways to upgrade your margarita. Just brace yourself for a no; having a grocery-store level of product selection is a rarity onboard commercial airlines. Similarly, the TonJin margarita salt rimmer set, retailing at $25.99 on Amazon, looks portable enough. But, just this once, it's acceptable to simply dab the salt onto an orange-juice-wettened rim rather than using a plate or kit. That's one way to bring brat summer into 2025. Ultimately, be as high-maintenance and creative as you'd like — half the fun is in the hilarity of trying.
Can you make margaritas on all airlines?
This hack is hilarious and tasty when you pull it off. But is it effective across the board? Of course, not every airline even serves or permits alcohol; select "dry" planes include Pakistan International Airlines and Saudia. It's always important to research both airline and country restrictions when incorporating cocktails into your travel plans. A margarita is never worth serious repercussions (no matter how deliciously citrusy).
Some in-flight cocktail brewers advise buying the mini bottles beforehand since they're small enough to take through TSA. However, many airlines, including Delta, have specific guidelines prohibiting this.
With all these factors considered, a better approach is to research the drinks menu ahead of time. This way, you won't be disappointed on board and can adapt your margarita strategy as necessary. Nobody wants an anti-climatic flight when they discover that the proper ingredients aren't available. For instance, United Airlines publicly advertises serving a blanco tequila, but American Airlines does not.
Is your chosen airline a no-go for DIY in-flight margaritas? Shelve the idea for next time and instead focus on how to make your in-flight meal taste better. Alternatively, switch beats. With whiskey and coffee on the cards, a cream-less Irish coffee is always a safe bet. Keep an open mind.