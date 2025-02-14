14 Airlines With The Absolute Best Wine

Air travel encompasses many different factors, from purchasing your ticket and checking in to making your way through security and boarding the plane. Once boarded, some flyers go straight to sleep, while others check out the in-flight meal selection and prepare to eat and drink the hours away.

If you're a wine drinker in the latter category, chances are you've formed opinions about the selections available on the flights you take. And there are lots of opinions to be had because airlines vary quite widely with respect to the quality and variety of what they serve. Economy class rarely gets especially remarkable bottles, but some airlines manage to keep coach customers satisfied with reliable picks. Meanwhile, business and first class cabins often entail high-end Champagne bottles and notable vintages of Bordeaux or Burgundy wines.

Choosing wine for an airline is more convoluted than for a restaurant, as multiple studies have demonstrated that altitude decreases your sense of taste. The airlines that understand this adjust their offerings accordingly. As a Certified Specialist of Wine and a regular flyer, here is my compilation of the airlines that offer the absolute best wine selections.

