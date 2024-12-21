7 Types Of Sake, Explained

Unlike the world of standard wine, the fundamentals of sake – and other rice-based spirits — remains more opaque to the average U.S. consumer. Yet just like wine, shopping with intention when it comes to sake (along with a little know-how) can transform a meal from good to life-changing in a few sips.

To learn more about the eclectic universe of sake, I called upon Nina Murphy, owner of Sunflower Sake (located in Portland, Oregon), and Erik and Kana Hansen, co-owners of Fulamingo (a Japanese grocery service also in Portland). These experts enthusiastically elaborated on the details of the popular rice wine and its many varieties, helping expand our understanding of the alcohol's range and diversity.

With their guidance, we were able to demystify all the colorful (and often cute) bottles calling to you from the back of laminated menus and well-lit corners of Japanese restaurants and grocery stores. To help heighten your next sake experience by ensuring you can differentiate between varieties, here are the nitty gritty details behind seven types of sake.

