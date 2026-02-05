Cruciferous Vegetables Explained: What They Are And How To Enjoy Them

Until recently, or unless you're a full-blown foodie or nutritionist, you may have rarely heard the word "cruciferous" tossed around. But now that pizza crusts contain cauliflower, and kale has snuck its way into just about every smoothie, it's time we talked about what a cruciferous vegetable actually is. Is it the flavor, high fiber content, or texture that drops some of our favorite veggies into that category? Surprisingly enough, it actually has to do with the way the plant is formed. "Cruciferous" refers to the cruciform arrangement of the four flower petals, which form a cross. Veggies that sprout these flowers are all part of the mustard family, known as "Brassicaceae." These veggies have a distinctive flavor and nutritional elements, but come in many shapes, sizes, and colors. If you're curious about this up-and-coming vegetable family, let's get ahead of the trend and dive into cruciferous vegetables explained: What are they and how to enjoy them the right way.

As a recipe designer and chef, I've always been interested in the nutritional aspect of the foods I'm creating. That's why I got my certification in plant-based nutrition from Cornell, and one of the big focuses during lectures was the brilliance of the Brassicaceae family. Not only are they loaded with nutrients, but they are also incredibly versatile in the kitchen. So, let's get to know cruciferous veggies and the best ways to enjoy them.