10 Simple Ways To Cook Cabbage, Explained

At first thought, cabbage might not seem like the most inspiring of vegetables. It likely conjures up memories of less-than-appetizing childhood dinners for some, and many of us would rather reach for broccoli or cauliflower instead. But cabbage absolutely deserves a place on your plate. It's packed with nutrients, such as vitamin C, folate, and potassium, and it's amazingly versatile, too.

Now, we frequently see the leafy red or green shreds left raw and tossed into salads or slaws, where the cabbage's crunch can be preserved. But when cooked, cabbage takes on a sweeter, milder taste, and becomes wonderfully tender. With the right cooking techniques and a few simple add-ins, you can transform cabbage into something you'll crave again and again. Plus, there are various ways to prepare this humble veggie.

Each of these 10 cabbage cooking methods are super easy to follow, and will yield a slightly different texture and flavor. While most of these approaches call for white cabbage, feel free to switch things up and swap in another variety, such as red or savoy. Make sure to pair your leafy creation with some complementary sides, as well, such as roasted meats, mashed potatoes, or grilled fish.