Air Fryer Veggie-Stuffed Cabbage Rolls Recipe

Any meal that can be easily whipped up in an air fryer is a winning one to us. Take, for example, these air fryer veggie-stuffed cabbage rolls; tender cabbage leaves get perfectly cooked in the air fryer until they're deliciously crisp on the edges with a hearty savory filling on the inside. Cabbage has a way of transforming in the air fryer, taking on a charred flavor yet retaining its natural sweetness. The filling is jam-packed with lots of veggies like diced mushrooms, red pepper, carrots, edamame, seasoned to perfection with aromatic spices.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn especially loves the versatility of this rolls. "Serve them as a satisfying main dish or plate them up as appetizers for a party," she suggests. "I love any time I can use a vegetable as the wrap instead of something processed." As an added bonus, you can stuff these rolls with essentially any veggies that you want to, and when it comes to dipping your final product, the possibilities are endless.