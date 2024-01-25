18 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking Broccoli

Since Thomas Jefferson introduced broccoli to the U.S. in the 18th century, this close relation to cabbage has inspired a love-hate relationship in Americans. In the beginning, xenophobic reactions to broccoli's Southern Italian origins caused many people to stay away from it. It only became commonly eaten in the 1920s when large numbers of Italian immigrants arrived in the country. They brought their appetite for broccoli and native cuisine with them, which slowly changed the public's feelings about the vegetable as it became more widespread.

Broccoli still incites strong feelings in people today. Broccoli lovers can't get enough of this delicious cruciferous superfood, while broccoli haters would be hard pressed to seek out more of what was probably a bland and uninspiring mushy mess the last time they tried it. In fact, studies reflect our complicated relationship to this hardy green vegetable. In 2022, PR Newswire reported a Green Giant survey revealing that the most popular vegetable in the U.S. was broccoli, but informal queries and a quick Google search will turn up a strong association between broccoli and the most hated vegetables, perhaps from people forced to eat the above-mentioned mushy specimens as children before they could leave the table.

It's not broccoli's fault. Overcooking is a great way to ruin broccoli, changing the color, texture, and taste, as well as the likelihood of the diner trying it again. Read on to learn what common broccoli cooking mistakes to avoid to ensure a love-love relationship with this underappreciated vegetable.