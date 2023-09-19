For Last Minute Steamed Veggies, Turn To Your Microwave

Too often, microwaves are intertwined with convenience rather than standalone culinary merit. Relegated to office meals and late-night leftovers, they're less an esteemed component of a kitchen and more of a neglected electronic drawer. Yet, with some technical background, the contraption can be surprisingly crafty. Even acclaimed chef David Chang promotes microwave cooking. And there's no better first foray into the magical box than by steaming vegetables.

The technique is simple: Lay vegetables, cut to no more than an inch across and around half to quarter inch thick, into a single layer in a large, microwave-safe dish. Then, drape with several layers of moist paper towels and microwave on high for two to eight minutes, depending on the contained component — and the power of your device. Alternatively, rather than employing towels, microwave the vegetables in a small pool of water. Either technique will yield a delicious texture with a blanched-like result.