How Thomas Jefferson Introduced Broccoli To The US

When you think of the contributions that the founding fathers have made to our country, you probably don't immediately consider the vegetables you can find at the grocery store. But these famous American statesmen did more than just draft the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence. Interestingly enough, one of the most famous veggies out there, broccoli, was first brought over to the U.S. in the luggage of our third president, Thomas Jefferson.

Among his many interests, Jefferson was an avid gardener and his farm at Monticello in Virginia often reflected a worldly perspective. There were peppers from Mexico, figs from France, and plenty of peas from England. In one special section, he even showcased his Italian favorites, including squash and green, white, and purple varieties of an edible flower the Italians called "broccolo" and the English called "Italian Asparagus." Jefferson first planted these cabbage offshoots in 1767 — years before America had even declared its independence.