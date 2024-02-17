Why Are Cruciferous Vegetables So Challenging To Pair With Wine?

You don't have to be a great sommelier to understand the power of pairings. Any kid who's ever made the mistake of drinking orange juice after brushing their teeth knows that some flavors simply do not mix. But the nasty surprises don't stop at childhood. Sometimes, they crop up in unexpected places — like when you make the mistake of ordering Brussels sprouts with your favorite Cabernet Sauvignon. The result? A mouthful of rotten eggs.

Like broccoli, cabbage, kale, cauliflower, and bok choy, Brussels sprouts are cruciferous vegetables. Vegetables in this plant family are healthy, flavorful, and chock full of nutrients like vitamins C, K, and E. They're also full of organosulfur compounds, which contain a large amount of sulfur. When these compounds react with wine, they give it a metallic, sulfurous taste.

Cruciferous veggies aren't the only ones that can mess with wine. Artichokes aren't cruciferous and they don't contain a lot of sulfur — but they do have cynarine, a chemical that dulls your ability to taste bitter, salty, or acidic flavors. This means they'll remove the nuances of your wine and leave it tasting flat and overly sweet.