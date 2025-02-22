3 Ways To Tell If Your Wasabi Is Fake

If you've ever had sushi at a restaurant, you've had wasabi. You may have even grabbed a tube or squeeze bottle from the store too. However, while many people may think they know what wasabi is, they really only know a version of it. Traditional wasabi is made fresh from the Japanese wasabi plant root or rhizome, ground or grated into a paste — but, the truth is, there are a lot of fakes out there. If anyone knows anything about distinguishing between real wasabi and the fake stuff, it's Kazuo Yoshida, the co-executive chef and leader of the sushi program at Umi Atlanta.

Advertisement

Located in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood, Umi draws the type of crowd Yoshida couldn't fool with something fake — not that he ever would. But real wasabi isn't like the spicy mayo you get at many American sushi bars, or any of the other sushi dipping sauces, for that matter. The traditional Japanese paste has a pure, clean flavor that complements the simplicity and precision that all skilled sushi chefs seek to master in their cuisine. But the real thing tastes and looks noticeably less extreme than what you might know.

There are some tell-tale signs of real and fake wasabi. In an interview with Tasting Table, Yoshida broke them down into three, each revolving around the condiment's taste, smell, and texture. So, whether you're dining out or ordering in, you can know if what you're dipping your sushi into is the real thing.

Advertisement