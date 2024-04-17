Here's How To Make Delicious Kale Chips In The Air Fryer Every Time

Love it or hate it, kale has been one of the most hotly debated recent food trends. There's no doubt that the green, leafy member of the brassica family is packed with nutrition, but it takes a lot of jaw strength to munch your way through an average serving when it's raw. Like most cabbage cousins, kale can be bitter if not cooked properly, thanks (or no thanks) to some of those nutritious compounds. Fortunately there's a foolproof way to make kale into delicious crunchy chips that might just convince the haters to eat their greens, and it ranks among the best of the best uses for your air fryer.

If you love crispy textured foods, chances are you already have an air fryer. That's great news because the hot convection blast inside the air fryer is perfect for making kale chips with less risk of burning them in the oven. Drying out the kale is an important part of getting the crunch, and all that moving air gets the job done quickly.