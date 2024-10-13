14 Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Brussels Sprouts

Brussels sprouts are a fantastic vegetable to integrate into your meals because they're widely available and highly versatile. You can find them on the stalk, prepped in bags, in the freezer section, and more to find an option that works best for what you're making. The round veg can be mixed in as part of your meal or served as a side, but you're highly likely to encounter issues that might make you second guess using them. We're here to give you some fixes with the help of a couple of experienced cooks.

Scott Groth is a professional chef and the creator of I'd Rather Be a Chef. "Having worked extensively with Brussels sprouts in various forms, I've encountered many common mistakes home cooks make that ruin their potential," Groth shares. We also spoke with Marissa Stevens, the food blogger behind Pinch and Swirl. "I've learned how to bring out their best, turning even skeptics into fans," says Stevens.

Whether you detest the bitterness, need help effectively roasting your sprouts, or want to enhance the seasoning, most of us have experienced at least one (if not several) of the worst mistakes that are ruining your Brussels sprouts. Keep reading, and you'll be able to apply practical tips to fix any errors right away.