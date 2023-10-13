Caramelized Sweet Potato And Brussels Sprouts Pastry Recipe

Our recipe developers, like the rest of us, like to keep up with what other food bloggers are doing on social media. As Tess Le Moing tells us, this particular recipe was inspired by a French chef who posted an Instagram video of a vegetable-filled tart. While Le Moing notes that hers "was summer-inspired, filled with mozzarella, tomatoes, onions, and topped with fresh basil," she explains that, "Mine, of course, is more fall-forward."

The autumnal vegetables she's using here are onions and sweet potatoes, both of which are baked in a pastry crust with cheese and honey. "Once done," she says, "flip [the tart] over and you'll have a gorgeously caramelized top." She serves these tarts with a salad made from raw Brussels sprouts mixed with pine nuts and cranberries, something she feels provides "contrast in texture and temperature" to the warm tarts. As a bonus, using Brussels sprouts raw instead of cooking them means you don't have to deal with the smell.