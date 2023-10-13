Recipes Occasions Fall

Caramelized Sweet Potato And Brussels Sprouts Pastry Recipe

sweet potato tart on plate Tess Le Moing/Tasting Table
By Tess Le Moing and Tasting Table Staff/

Our recipe developers, like the rest of us, like to keep up with what other food bloggers are doing on social media. As Tess Le Moing tells us, this particular recipe was inspired by a French chef who posted an Instagram video of a vegetable-filled tart. While Le Moing notes that hers "was summer-inspired, filled with mozzarella, tomatoes, onions, and topped with fresh basil," she explains that, "Mine, of course, is more fall-forward."

The autumnal vegetables she's using here are onions and sweet potatoes, both of which are baked in a pastry crust with cheese and honey. "Once done," she says, "flip [the tart] over and you'll have a gorgeously caramelized top." She serves these tarts with a salad made from raw Brussels sprouts mixed with pine nuts and cranberries, something she feels provides "contrast in texture and temperature" to the warm tarts. As a bonus, using Brussels sprouts raw instead of cooking them means you don't have to deal with the smell.

Step 1: Collect the ingredients for the caramelized sweet potato and Brussels sprouts pastry recipe

ingredients for sweet potato tarts Tess Le Moing/Tasting Table

For the tart filling, you'll need an onion, sweet potatoes, and Gruyère, plus olive oil for cooking and honey, thyme, salt, and pepper for flavoring. You're also going to need pie crust to make the shells. In addition to these ingredients, you'll need Brussels sprouts, mint, pine nuts, and dried cranberries for the salad as well as a lemon and Dijon mustard for the dressing.

Step 2: Turn on the oven

white Whirlpool oven temperature knob Tess Le Moing/Tasting Table

    Preheat oven to 375 F.

Step 3: Prepare the sweet potatoes

sweet potatoes on wooden board Tess Le Moing/Tasting Table

    Trim, peel, and cut the sweet potato lengthwise into ½ inch thick slices. Keeping the slices stacked together, cut into strips. Cut longer strips in half.

Step 4: Season and cook the sweet potatoes

sweet potatoes on baking sheet Tess Le Moing/Tasting Table

    On a baking sheet, toss the sweet potatoes 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1 teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Roast for 15-20 minutes until fork-tender.

Step 5: Heat some of the oil in a pan

oil in frying pan Tess Le Moing/Tasting Table

    Meanwhile, brown the onions. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high.

Step 6: Start cooking the onions

raw onion in frying pan Tess Le Moing/Tasting Table

    Add the onions and stir in ½ teaspoon salt.

Step 7: Keep cooking the onions

lghtly-browned onions in pan Tess Le Moing/Tasting Table

    Cook the onions, without stirring, for 1 to 2 minutes so they start to brown. Stir and cook for 1 more minute.

Step 8: Finish cooking the onions

cooked onions in pan Tess Le Moing/Tasting Table

    Continue to stir every 1 to 2 minutes to get as much browning as possible without burning them. They're done when they're brown but still slightly firm.

Step 9: Deglaze the pan, if necessary

onions in pan with spatula Tess Le Moing/Tasting Table

    If there are any stuck on brown bits, add a tablespoon or two of water to scrape off that extra flavor.

Step 10: Pour honey on a pan

pan with smears of honey Tess Le Moing/Tasting Table

Drizzle four 3-inch circles of honey on a parchment-lined baking sheet.

Step 11: Top the honey with onions

onions piles in pan Tess Le Moing/Tasting Table

    Evenly divide the onions between each circle of honey.

Step 12: Layer the potatoes on top of the onions

sweet potato piles in pan Tess Le Moing/Tasting Table

    Add the sweet potatoes on top of the onions and sprinkle with fresh thyme. You might have some sweet potatoes leftover and that's okay! Snack on them.

Step 13: Sprinkle on some cheese

piles of shredded cheese Tess Le Moing/Tasting Table

    Finally, top with the Gruyére.

Step 14: Cut up the pie crust

pie crust cut in quarters Tess Le Moing/Tasting Table

    Cut 1 sheet of pie crust into fourths.

Step 15: Cover the vegetables with crust

pastry bundles in pan Tess Le Moing/Tasting Table

    Drape each piece of pie crust on top of the prepared mounds.

Step 16: Ventilate the pie crust

ventilated pastry bundles in pan Tess Le Moing/Tasting Table

    Poke holes in the pie crust with a fork.

Step 17: Bake the sweet potato tarts

sweet potato tarts and salad Tess Le Moing/Tasting Table

    Bake in a 375 F oven for 20 minutes or until caramelized on the bottom. Let the tarts rest for 10 minutes before flipping.

Step 18: Make the salad dressing

salad dressing in metal bowl Tess Le Moing/Tasting Table

    While the tarts bake, make the brussel sprout salad. Whisk together olive oil, lemon juice, zest, mustard, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl.

Step 19: Make the Brussels sprout salad

Brussels sprout salad in bowl Tess Le Moing/Tasting Table

    Add the Brussels sprouts, pint nuts, and cranberries to the bowl and toss together. Let rest for at least 15 minutes to allow the flavors to meld. This salad can be made a day in advance.

Step 20: Serve the sweet potato tarts

sweet potato tart on plate Tess Le Moing/Tasting Table

To serve, flip the tarts over and garnish with mint.

How should leftovers be stored?

sweet potato tart on plate Tess Le Moing/Tasting Table

While this recipe makes 4 tarts, you don't need to do the math to cut it down to size if you're not expecting a trio of dinner guests. As Le Moing says, the tarts can be refrigerated for up to 5 days as long as you store them in an airtight container (this could be either a resealable plastic bag or a Tupperware-type tub). This means that if you make these tarts for dinner on, say, a Monday, you can have the leftovers for breakfast or lunch for the rest of the week.

Le Moing does have some advice to offer when it comes to serving the tarts up for a second time, suggesting, "To reheat, place on a baking sheet in a 350 F oven for 5 to 10 minutes." This will allow them to crisp up again instead of getting soggy as they might in a microwave. The Brussels sprout salad, of course, will not require warming since it's meant to be eaten cold or at room temperature.

What changes can be made to this recipe?

sweet potato tart in hand Tess Le Moing/Tasting Table

This recipe works so well that it doesn't really need much tweaking, although if you change anything up, Le Moing does say that it's okay to swap out the Gruyère. "Feel free to use any cheese you like," she tells us, suggesting both goat cheese and cheddar as possible types of cheese whose flavors would also work well with sweet potatoes and onions. Le Moing offers another tip that might help if you're in a hurry, saying, "If you want to make life easier and save time, you can buy a salad kit with Brussels sprouts and use that as the topping."

One interesting observation Le Moing makes is that it takes just a single pie crust to make the 4 tarts, while she points out that "most packages come with two." Because of this, she suggests the recipe can be pretty easily doubled to make a total of 8 tarts.

