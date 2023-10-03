Pomegranate Molasses Is The Sweet Addition Your Brussels Sprouts Need

Brussels sprouts share many characteristics with other brassica family members; they're fibrous and earthy with a distinctly bitter finish. While simple seasonings are usually enough to enhance a vegetable's natural taste, Brussels sprouts are a bold outlier that could use some extra help. Pomegranate molasses is the perfect ingredient for the job.

A longstanding flavoring agent in Middle Eastern cuisine, pomegranate molasses is simply reduced pomegranate juice. As with any reduction, the natural sugar content of pomegranate juice increases as its volume decreases. The result is a rich, ultra-sweet, and tangy syrup used in everything from poultry, fish, and red meat marinades to vinegar substitutes used for drizzling over salads, side dishes, and dips. True to its name, pomegranate molasses has a thick, sticky consistency similar to maple syrup or date molasses, while its taste is closer to a balsamic reduction.

As an addition to Brussels sprouts, pomegranate molasses will brighten their bitterness with a luscious, mouthwatering burst of sweetness and acidity. While pomegranate molasses and Brussels sprouts offer two opposing flavor profiles, they match in intensity, and the consequence is a wonderfully balanced and sophisticated dish.