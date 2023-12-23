15 Recipes That Will Change Your Mind About Brussels Sprouts

Some vegetables are more generally loved than others, and if we were to rank vegetables based on popularity, it's safe to say that Brussels sprouts would likely land lower on the list. We like to think that those who don't like Brussels sprouts simply haven't found the right recipe just yet. After all, if you simply steam or roast Brussels sprouts and eat them as-is, sure, they don't make for the tastiest side dish. Luckily, there are endless ways to dress sprouts up — some are as simple as tossing them in butter, while others are more complex and involve wrapping the greens up in bacon.

Brussels sprouts are notorious for having a bitter taste, which is why many people steer clear, but the way to mellow out that bitterness is to introduce more flavors into the mix, ideally rich or sweet ones to provide balance. Our best Brussels sprouts recipes will open up a world of opportunity — long gone are the days of choking down sprouts at the dinner table. These recipes will help you see sprouts in a different light, and, most importantly, discover new ways to incorporate the nutrient-dense vegetable into your diet.