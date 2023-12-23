15 Recipes That Will Change Your Mind About Brussels Sprouts
Some vegetables are more generally loved than others, and if we were to rank vegetables based on popularity, it's safe to say that Brussels sprouts would likely land lower on the list. We like to think that those who don't like Brussels sprouts simply haven't found the right recipe just yet. After all, if you simply steam or roast Brussels sprouts and eat them as-is, sure, they don't make for the tastiest side dish. Luckily, there are endless ways to dress sprouts up — some are as simple as tossing them in butter, while others are more complex and involve wrapping the greens up in bacon.
Brussels sprouts are notorious for having a bitter taste, which is why many people steer clear, but the way to mellow out that bitterness is to introduce more flavors into the mix, ideally rich or sweet ones to provide balance. Our best Brussels sprouts recipes will open up a world of opportunity — long gone are the days of choking down sprouts at the dinner table. These recipes will help you see sprouts in a different light, and, most importantly, discover new ways to incorporate the nutrient-dense vegetable into your diet.
1. Bacon-Wrapped Balsamic Brussels Sprouts
If there's one single ingredient out there that consistently manages to transform not-so-tasty foods into something spectacular, it would be bacon. Salty and irresistibly rich, bacon has a beautiful way of complementing both sweet and savory foods — and, as it turns out, bitter ones as well. Take this bacon-wrapped balsamic Brussels sprouts recipe for example; it requires a mere six ingredients to make, yet results in an appetizer that will no doubt fly right off the plate.
This recipe is so successful at transforming Brussels sprouts because it incorporates richness from the bacon alongside tanginess from the balsamic vinegar. A touch of maple syrup adds a sweet element, rounding out the flavors for this indulgent appetizer (one that is perfect for holiday parties, just FYI). If you opt to go the appetizer route, stick a toothpick into each bacon-wrapped sprout for optimal snacking, though keep in mind that you can also serve this as a side dish at dinner — we can just about guarantee that those picky eaters will clean their plates.
2. Caramelized Sweet Potato and Brussels Sprouts Pastry
While the words "pastry" and "tart" might conjure up images of sweet, fruit-filled desserts, this recipe is for those who are team savory all day. The pastry part of this recipe comes in the form of a premade pie crust, so you won't have to worry about whipping that up from scratch. Instead, you'll be able to focus your attention on the more impressive parts of this recipe, like the sweet potato filling, caramelized onion topping, or Brussels sprout salad that you can ultimately serve on top of the tart or on the side.
Since this is a more involved recipe and one that essentially yields two dishes — the tart itself and the sprout salad — it's a good one to reserve for those occasions when you're looking to impress. These lovely little tarts also make for great appetizers, side dishes, or snacks, so they're as versatile as they are tasty. Plus, they offer a way to get some greens in without the focus really being on the vegetables, but instead on the rich, savory, and cheesy tart itself.
Recipe: Caramelized Sweet Potato and Brussels Sprouts Pastry
3. Brussels Sprouts Gratin with Walnut Crumble
There's no doubt that potatoes au gratin is the most popular example of a gratin recipe, though you can essentially make anything au gratin, even Brussels sprouts. This recipe does just that, transforming the vegetable into a rich and cheesy delight, while also managing to elevate the sprouts into a dish elegant enough for a holiday feast.
The key to making these sprouts irresistibly delicious is through a béchamel sauce, which you'll generously layer over the veg before baking. But you won't be stopping there — you'll finish off the whole thing with a breadcrumb, Parmesan, and walnut topping, which adds extra cheesy goodness and a nice textural contrast to an otherwise soft dish. Enjoy this savory side dish with holiday classics like turkey or ham, or simply serve it up for a weeknight dinner alongside roasted chicken or steak.
4. Parmesan Pastry-Wrapped Brussels Sprouts
You've heard of pigs in a blanket, but what about sprouts in a blanket? Okay, this recipe isn't an exact dupe for pigs in a blanket, as you won't be wrapping Brussels sprouts in pancakes, though you will be wrapping them up into delightfully buttery little pastry bites. Plus, you'll toss the sprouts in Parmesan cheese before rolling them up and then topping off the finished bites with more Parmesan, which is a pretty surefire way to make sure that your appetizer will be the star of the show.
While the pastry-wrapped sprouts naturally take the spotlight of this recipe, the maple mustard dipping sauce deserves some love too. Everyone knows that pretzel bites pair well with mustard, and these pastry bites play on similar flavor profiles. To whip up the sauce, you'll combine mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, maple syrup, and apple cider vinegar to make a deliciously tangy and slightly sweet companion for your cheesy and buttery pastry sprouts.
5. Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad
We know that raw Brussels sprouts can make for a tasty salad base, and this recipe puts them to use in such a way while also leaving room for some unique additions. Many Brussels sprouts salads include dried cranberries for a pop of sweetness and tartness, but this recipe opts for a different dried fruit — dates. Also, instead of the expected final garnish of Parmesan or goat cheese, this recipe opts for Manchego cheese, ultimately resulting in a familiar recipe that still manages to keep things interesting.
As for the salad dressing, well, there are no curveballs there, but why fix something that isn't broken? Red wine vinegar, honey, and whole grain mustard come together to create the tangy vinaigrette, and one that complements the natural bitterness of the sprouts quite nicely. All combined, this salad is great as an appetizer, though you can really enjoy it anytime you're craving a salad but want to switch it up from the typical romaine or mixed greens route.
Recipe: Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad
6. Maple Bacon Brussels Sprouts
It's no secret that maple and bacon go really well together — hence why a plate of pancakes, syrup, and bacon is so cohesive and why maple-smoked bacon is a thing. Add Brussels sprouts to the dynamic duo and you've got a combination that seems somewhat odd at first, but works quite well flavor-wise. Bacon provides a certain fattiness and richness to any dish that it graces, whereas maple syrup adds sweetness, and the sprouts add a slightly bitter, earthy flavor that melds well with the other components.
A big perk to this recipe, aside from the outstanding flavors, is the fact that it requires very few ingredients and only 20 minutes of cooking time. You don't have to worry about cooking the bacon separately on the stovetop — you'll simply lay chopped bacon pieces on a baking sheet with the sprouts and let the oven do its thing. Elegant enough for a holiday meal but casual enough for a weeknight one, these maple bacon Brussels sprouts prove that you don't need a long list of ingredients to create a harmonious dish.
Recipe: Maple Bacon Brussels Sprouts
7. Garlic Butter Brussels Sprouts
This garlic butter Brussels sprouts recipe is without a doubt the easiest, quickest, and most no-frills recipe on this list, but that isn't to say that it's boring or skippable. This recipe is for those weeknights when you don't even have a half hour to spare — you need a vegetable side dish on the table as soon as possible, and these sprouts are here to deliver. Requiring just eight minutes of cooking time, this recipe sets the standard for what someone might be looking for when they want something truly easy to make.
As for the flavor of these sprouts, butter and garlic come together to ensure that even the picky eaters at your table will clear their plates. The simple richness of the butter combined with garlicky goodness and a bit of salt goes a long way in mellowing out the bitterness of the sprouts while still allowing the vegetable to shine in its own right.
Recipe: Garlic Butter Brussels Sprouts
8. Honey-Balsamic Air Fryer Brussels Sprouts
The air fryer has revolutionized the way many of us cook, offering a shortcut to cooking foods that would oftentimes require a lengthy stay in the oven. These honey-balsamic Brussels sprouts are the perfect example of what an air fryer can accomplish — instead of having to wait 30 minutes for your sprouts to roast in the oven, they'll be ready to go in just 12 minutes thanks to the nifty kitchen appliance.
Not only does the air fryer help speed things up, but it also ensures that your sprouts will be soft on the inside and crispy on the outside. And, of course, we have to highlight the flavor profile that this recipe provides, with honey and balsamic vinegar stepping in to add a sweet-tangy flair to the sprouts. This recipe also calls for a sprinkle of red pepper flakes to add a touch of heat without going overboard on the spice.
9. Broccoli Bacon Brussels Salad
Fans of raw vegetables will absolutely adore this broccoli bacon Brussels salad, which highlights raw, earthy veggies in all their glory. This salad also provides a welcome change from leafy, lettuce-based salads — you won't find a single shred of lettuce here, but you will still find a vibrant green base thanks to broccoli florets and thinly sliced Brussels sprouts.
On their own, broccoli and Brussels sprouts are very earthy and somewhat bitter, but that's where the other components of the salad come into play. You'll also find crispy bacon, goat cheese, and pine nuts throughout this salad, adding some textural contrast and flavor complexity to an otherwise veggie-on-veggie dish. A simple vinaigrette made from olive oil, apple cider vinegar, and Dijon mustard helps complete the salad while providing a nice, tangy flavor that plays well with the other ingredients.
The beauty of this salad is that it offers a refreshing way to enjoy Brussels sprouts — you don't even have to worry about cooking them. And, when it comes time to serve, you can enjoy this salad as a starter course, side dish, or pair it with a protein like chicken and treat it like an entree.
Recipe: Broccoli Bacon Brussels Salad
10. Easy Balsamic Roasted Brussels Sprouts
These balsamic roasted Brussels sprouts prove that you don't need a whole lot to improve a vegetable — in fact, you only need six or so ingredients. As the name of the recipe suggests, you will find balsamic vinegar in the mix, but you'll also find whole grain brown mustard, maple syrup, and even some hot sauce to help make things a little more interesting. If you don't like spice, you can easily omit the hot sauce, but bear in mind that it doesn't transform this into a super spicy dish; instead, the hot sauce packs a mild heat and mostly serves to enhance the flavor of the tangy additions.
If you're a fan of slightly crispy and charred sprouts, then this recipe is also a winner in that respect. The oven does a wonderful job of crisping up those sprout layers, leaving you with a vegetable that has a little more textural appeal than it would had you gone the boiling or steaming route. All told, you'll have these sprouts on the dinner table in 30 minutes flat — perfect for hectic weeknights when you still want to squeeze in a fresh vegetable.
11. Buffalo Brussels Sprouts
When you hear the word buffalo in the context of food, there's a high chance that wings come to mind. Well, this recipe just might change the dish you envision when you think of buffalo, and believe it or not, you just might start picturing Brussels sprouts. Yes, this recipe gives everyone's favorite vegetable the buffalo sauce treatment, meaning that these sprouts will end up tasting a little bit savory, a little bit spicy, and a whole lot of delicious.
To get the true buffalo wings effect, you'll also serve these sprouts with a sprinkle of blue cheese crumbles to somewhat mimic the idea of dipping a wing in blue cheese sauce. Even if you aren't big on the blue cheese aspect, you could easily skip it and still enjoy all of the goodness that these buffalo sprouts have to offer — serve them as a side dish for your family or help your friends get some greens in during your next game day potluck.
Recipe: Buffalo Brussels Sprouts
12. Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Carrots with Pancetta
Though Brussels sprouts might not be the highest vegetable on most people's list, there's a good chance that carrots have a better ranking. This recipe teams the two vegetables up in a simple roasted dish that gets an extra touch of rich, meaty goodness thanks to the addition of pancetta.
One of the best aspects of this recipe is just how easy it is to make. You'll start by mixing together a lemony, garlicky, zesty sauce to toss the veggies in, then you'll lay everything out on a sheet pan and bake. Within 25 minutes, your roasted side dish will be ready to go, pairing perfectly alongside chicken, steak, or salmon.
13. Brussels Sprouts Slaw
Although coleslaw is typically made with cabbage, that doesn't mean that you can switch it up and get creative with the base. Shredded Brussels sprouts have a similar texture and crunch to cabbage, naturally making it a good choice if you're looking to switch up your slaw. Aside from the sprouts, you'll find lots of other goodies in this coleslaw recipe, including mayo, apple cider vinegar, honey, and Dijon mustard for the dressing, along with dried cranberries and pecans for a final garnish.
Since this recipe puts raw Brussels sprouts to good use and it doesn't involve any meat, you don't have to worry about lighting a single burner or even zapping anything in the microwave. This is a totally cook-free recipe, meaning you can simply toss all the ingredients together and call it a day. When it comes to serving this sprout slaw, you can enjoy it as you would any slaw — on its own, as a side dish, or paired with barbecue favorites like ribs or pulled pork.
Recipe: Brussels Sprouts Slaw
14. Fried Brussels Sprout Salad
It's pretty common to come across a recipe that calls for roasting Brussels sprouts, or perhaps one that calls for steaming them. Frying the sprouts, on the other hand, is certainly a less common approach to cooking them, and especially when the recipe is for a salad. Well, this fried Brussels sprouts salad recipe sets a new standard, incorporating Thai-inspired flavors into a crispy dish that will have you wishing all salads could taste this good.
While the fried sprouts certainly are a highlight of this recipe, you'll also find sweet roasted butternut squash to help contrast the fried elements. The dressing is where the flavors really come into play, with Sichuan hot pot sauce, fish sauce, lime juice, and sambal coming together to make the sprouts and squash taste a little more exciting. A final garnish of cilantro, mint, and Thai basil help to bring pops of freshness and brightness to the fried salad.
Recipe: Fried Brussels Sprout Salad
15. Bright Brussels Sprouts Fettuccine
Though we can't guarantee that this Brussels sprouts fettuccine will trump fettuccine Alfredo, we can assure you that this nourishing pasta dish will provide some surprisingly decadent flavors in its own right. This recipe is ideal for those who love pasta but aren't big on thick, heavy sauces — and bonus points if you can get a serving of vegetables in while you're at it.
To make this Brussels sprouts fettuccine, you'll saute the sprouts in butter and garlic as you cook the pasta separately. Once the two components are ready, you'll combine them with a little more butter, lemon juice, and some Parmesan cheese. A final garnish of toasted pine nuts adds a nice crunch to this bright and buttery pasta dish.