Bright Brussels Sprouts Fettuccine Recipe
When you think of Brussels sprouts, visions of overcooked mini heads of cabbage may come to mind but like many vegetables lately (hello kale) they have made a comeback. Brussels sprouts have been in the spotlight over the last few years, and rightly so. They can be roasted, sauteed, caramelized, and even eaten raw in a salad. Touting several health benefits like being full of fiber and antioxidants, there are so many reasons to give these mighty members of the cruciferous family a try.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Pasta has my heart and these buttery noodles combined with the earthy, shaved Brussels and pop of lemon is one of my favorite quick dinners. Sauteing the shaved brussels in a pan softens them and gives them a nutty flavor."
Read on to learn how to get this delicious recipe on the table in less than 30 minutes. You only need a short list of ingredients.
Gather the ingredients for bright Brussels sprouts fettuccini
To make this recipe you'll need some shaved Brussels sprouts, garlic, and lemon from the produce department. Then pick up some butter and Parmesan in the refrigerated aisle and finish your store visit with some fettuccine and pine nuts. "I usually buy raw pine nuts from the bulk bin and toast them up in a dry skillet instead of buying the ones that are already toasted," Hahn shares. For seasonings, you'll just need salt and pepper which you most likely have on hand.
Step 1: Add the butter to a pan
Add the butter to a large frying pan and bring the heat to medium.
Step 2: Add more ingredients to the pan
Once the butter is melted, add the shaved Brussels sprouts, garlic, salt, and pepper. Sauté for 8 minutes stirring frequently.
Step 3: Cook the pasta
Cook the pasta according to the package directions and reserve ½ cup of the cooking water.
Step 4: Add the final ingredients
Add the pasta to the frying pan along with ¼ cup of the reserved pasta water, remaining butter, lemon juice, and Parmesan. Reduce heat to low and cook for 5 minutes. If the pasta is still dry, add the remaining pasta water.
Step 5: Top with pine nuts
Top with pine nuts and serve.
How can I customize this fettuccini recipe?
There are many ways to customize this delicious pasta dish. To start, if you want to use another pasta shape, you can swap the fettuccini out for another long-strand pasta or even penne or Rotelli. "If you are looking to make this recipe gluten-free, there are many gluten-free pastas available now. Whether they are made from lentils, rice, or beans they all will work fine," Hahn shares.
Should you have dietary restrictions and want to make this recipe dairy-free and vegan, just pick up some dairy-free butter and dairy-free Parmesan. "Both of these options will taste just like the real thing," Hahn says.
If you're inclined to add more vegetables to the pasta, red pepper, asparagus, and halved grape tomatoes are all good options. You can add them at the same time as the shaved Brussels sprouts. And if adding fresh veggies is what you're after, toss on some freshly chopped scallions or shredded carrots as a colorful topper.
What can I pair this fettuccini with?
This fettuccini recipe can be served as a main dish or a side dish. If it's more of a side dish, it will pair well with some oven-baked salmon, Mediterranean grilled chicken, burgers, steak, or even tofu slabs. "For restaurant vibes, you can place your protein of choice on top of the noodles which makes a beautiful presentation," Hahn shares. "If you plan to serve it this way, you will actually get more servings out of this recipe," Hahn goes on to say.
If you're serving this pasta as more of a main dish it goes well with garlic bread or breadsticks. This will provide a delicious vehicle for soaking up the sauce.
A bowl of soup is a nice complement here as well. For a wintertime hearty option, a navy bean soup or white bean and kale soup pairs nicely. For a lighter option, a simple tomato soup or blended spinach soup pairs well.
- 3 tablespoons butter, divided
- 12 ounces shaved Brussels sprouts
- 2 minced garlic cloves
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 8 ounces uncooked fettuccine
- Juice of ½ lemon
- ½ cup shredded Parmesan
- ¼ cup toasted pine nuts
|Calories per Serving
|611
|Total Fat
|26.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|11.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|47.4 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|71.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|7.6 g
|Total Sugars
|5.3 g
|Sodium
|594.1 mg
|Protein
|24.5 g