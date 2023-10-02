Bright Brussels Sprouts Fettuccine Recipe

When you think of Brussels sprouts, visions of overcooked mini heads of cabbage may come to mind but like many vegetables lately (hello kale) they have made a comeback. Brussels sprouts have been in the spotlight over the last few years, and rightly so. They can be roasted, sauteed, caramelized, and even eaten raw in a salad. Touting several health benefits like being full of fiber and antioxidants, there are so many reasons to give these mighty members of the cruciferous family a try.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Pasta has my heart and these buttery noodles combined with the earthy, shaved Brussels and pop of lemon is one of my favorite quick dinners. Sauteing the shaved brussels in a pan softens them and gives them a nutty flavor."

Read on to learn how to get this delicious recipe on the table in less than 30 minutes. You only need a short list of ingredients.