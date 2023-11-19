Parmesan Pastry-Wrapped Brussels Sprouts Recipe

Brussels sprouts used to get a bad rap, but these days they've been enjoying some time in the spotlight. Most New American restaurants or trendy gastropubs offer some sort of roasted Brussels sprouts on the menu, perhaps tossed in a tangy glaze or served with a creamy dipping sauce. There's an enduring pleasure in the simplicity of a nice plate of perfectly roasted, seasoned sprouts, but if you want to take things to the next level, look no further than Katie Rosenhouse's recipe for Parmesan pastry-wrapped Brussels sprouts.

"This is the perfect vegetarian version of classic pigs in a blanket," Rosenhouse says. "The smokiness of the roasted Brussels sprouts pairs so nicely with the umami flavor of Parmesan cheese, enhanced with salt and pepper, and wrapped in crisp puff pastry for that traditional pigs in a blanket presentation. Dipping the finished Brussels into a maple-mustard sauce just puts it all over the top." These pillowy, cheesy, savory sprouts make a great snack any time of day, and they'll surely be a memorable part of your next party's appetizer spread. Plus, frozen puff pastry sheets make this process a snap. Here's how to make them.