Parmesan Pastry-Wrapped Brussels Sprouts Recipe

pastry-wrapped brussels sprouts on plate Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table
By Cassidy Dawn Graves/

Brussels sprouts used to get a bad rap, but these days they've been enjoying some time in the spotlight. Most New American restaurants or trendy gastropubs offer some sort of roasted Brussels sprouts on the menu, perhaps tossed in a tangy glaze or served with a creamy dipping sauce. There's an enduring pleasure in the simplicity of a nice plate of perfectly roasted, seasoned sprouts, but if you want to take things to the next level, look no further than Katie Rosenhouse's recipe for Parmesan pastry-wrapped Brussels sprouts.

"This is the perfect vegetarian version of classic pigs in a blanket," Rosenhouse says. "The smokiness of the roasted Brussels sprouts pairs so nicely with the umami flavor of Parmesan cheese, enhanced with salt and pepper, and wrapped in crisp puff pastry for that traditional pigs in a blanket presentation. Dipping the finished Brussels into a maple-mustard sauce just puts it all over the top." These pillowy, cheesy, savory sprouts make a great snack any time of day, and they'll surely be a memorable part of your next party's appetizer spread. Plus, frozen puff pastry sheets make this process a snap. Here's how to make them.

Gather your ingredients for parmesan pastry-wrapped brussels sprouts

pastry-wrapped brussels sprouts ingredients Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

In addition to Brussels sprouts, this recipe requires olive oil, Parmesan cheese, an egg, mayonnaise, maple syrup, Dijon mustard, apple cider vinegar, frozen puff pastry sheets, and salt and pepper. "Any type of acid can be used in the place of the apple cider vinegar, including white vinegar, champagne vinegar, white wine vinegar, or lemon juice. It can also be skipped if you prefer a less acidic sauce," Rosenhouse notes.

Step 1: Prep the oven

preheating oven using dial Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Preheat the oven to 425 F.

Step 2: Prep your pan

sheet pan with parchment paper Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Line a small rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 3: Season the sprouts

halved brussels sprouts in bowl Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Toss the Brussels sprouts in a medium bowl with olive oil, salt, and pepper to coat.

Step 4: Get ready to bake

brussels sprouts on sheet pan Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Pour evenly onto prepared baking sheet.

Step 5: Bake and flip the sprouts

roasted brussels sprouts on sheet pan Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, then remove from the oven and flip the Brussels sprouts.

Step 6: Roast the sprouts till browned

roasted brussels sprouts on pan Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Bake for an additional 8 to 10 minutes until browned.

Step 7: Add some cheese

roasted brussels sprouts with parmesan Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Sprinkle Brussels sprouts with ¼ cup Parmesan cheese and toss to coat; set aside.

Step 8: Make your egg wash

beaten eggs in bowl Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Whisk to combine the egg with a splash of water. Set aside.

Step 9: Begin working with your pastry sheets

puff pastry on cutting board Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Transfer one puff pastry sheet to a cutting board.

Step 10: Cut the pastry

vertically slicing raw puff pastry Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Slice it into 9 even strips.

Step 11: Slice the puff pastry again

puff pastry sliced into 18 strips Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Slice it horizontally into two sections. Repeat with the remaining sheet.

Step 12: Combine the sprout and pastry

brussel sprout on puff pastry sheet Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Place one Brussels sprout in the center of a puff pastry strip.

Step 13: Roll your first sprout

covering brussels sprout in puff pastry Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Roll up the pastry strip.

Step 14: Seal and finish your first pastry-wrapped sprout

brushing pastry with egg wash Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Seal by brushing with egg wash and pressing to seal. Repeat with the remaining Brussels sprouts.

Step 15: Put your wrapped sprouts on a sheet pan

unbaked pastry-wrapped brussels sprouts Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Transfer the sprouts to a baking sheet, spacing them at least ½ inch apart.

Step 16: Add the final egg wash

brushing pastry-wrapped sprouts with egg Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Brush the tops with egg wash.

Step 17: Add some seasoning

seasoned pastry-wrapped sprouts on pan Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Sprinkle the tops with salt and pepper.

Step 18: Bake your pastry-wrapped sprouts

brussels sprouts in puff pastry Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Bake for 16 to 18 minutes until golden brown.

Step 19: Begin making your sauce

mayo, mustard, and syrup in bowl Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

In the meantime, add mayonnaise, mustard, maple syrup, vinegar, salt and pepper to a small bowl.

Step 20: Mix your sauce together

mayo-mustard in bowl Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Stir or whisk to combine.

Step 21: Add some more cheese to your sprouts

cheesy brussels sprouts in puff pastry Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Sprinkle the baked Brussels sprouts with the remaining ¼ cup Parmesan cheese while hot.

Step 22: Serve and enjoy

pastry-wrapped brussels sprouts with sauce Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Serve hot with mustard dipping sauce.

Can you make these Parmesan pastry-wrapped Brussels sprouts in advance?

wrapping brussels sprout in puff pastry Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Busy life? You'll be glad to know there are some components of this recipe you can make in advance. This makes the recipe very convenient if you're trying to coordinate various elements of a holiday party. "These pastry-wrapped Brussels sprouts can be assembled up to one day in advance," Rosenhouse explains. "Just wrap the roasted Brussels sprouts in puff pastry as directed, then wrap and refrigerate until ready to bake. Apply the egg wash and finishes fresh before baking. The maple-mustard dipping sauce can be prepared up to three days in advance and refrigerated in an airtight container until ready to serve."

If you happen to have any pastry-wrapped Brussels sprouts leftover, they can easily be reheated. "Store leftover Brussels sprouts in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to three days. Reheat in a preheated 350 F oven or air fryer until crisp and hot throughout," Rosenhouse says.

How should you serve these pastry-wrapped Brussels sprouts?

dipping pastry-wrapped brussels sprouts Katie Rosenhouse/Tasting Table

Although these pastry-wrapped sprouts might make a nice lunch or a quick snack, this recipe is designed to be more of an appetizer or side dish than a main course. "These pastry-wrapped Brussels sprouts are a delicious hot appetizer for Thanksgiving or any other gathering," Rosenhouse says. They make a great addition to an appetizer spread for a holiday party. "They pair well with other vegetarian options, like crudité, or can help balance meatier options for a well-rounded mix of savory bites." 

If you want these to be a side for a heartier meal, the flavor profile of Brussels sprouts tends to play well with ingredients such as lemon, garlic, and sage, as well as proteins like turkey, smoky sausage, and ham. As sprouts are a traditional holiday side, they go well with all of the other festive favorites. Bake or roast some lemony potatoes (add some more Parmesan cheese while you're at it), to complete your flavorful holiday feast. A tangy cranberry sauce would add a touch of brightness to the umami earthiness of the pastry-wrapped sprouts. The possibilities are endless — and endlessly tasty.

Parmesan Pastry-Wrapped Brussels Sprouts Recipe
Parmesan pastry-wrapped Brussels sprouts are the perfect vegetarian version of classic pigs in a blanket. Easy and flavorful, they make a great party food.
Prep Time
25
minutes
Cook Time
36
minutes
Servings
9
Servings
pastry-wrapped sprouts with dipping sauce
Total time: 1 hour, 1 minute
Ingredients
  • For the Brussels sprouts
  • 1 pound fresh Brussels sprouts, washed and trimmed (halved if large)
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt, plus additional for sprinkling
  • ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper, plus additional for sprinkling
  • ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 (17.3-ounce) package frozen puff pastry sheets, thawed
  • For the maple-mustard dipping sauce
  • ¼ cup mayonnaise
  • 3 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 2 tablespoons maple syrup
  • ½ teaspoon apple cider vinegar
Directions
  1. Preheat the oven to 425 F.
  2. Line a small rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
  3. Toss the Brussels sprouts in a medium bowl with olive oil, salt, and pepper to coat.
  4. Pour evenly onto prepared baking sheet.
  5. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, then remove from the oven and flip the Brussels sprouts.
  6. Bake the sprouts for an additional 8 to 10 minutes until browned.
  7. Sprinkle Brussels sprouts with ¼ cup Parmesan cheese and toss to coat; set aside.
  8. Whisk to combine the egg with a splash of water. Set aside.
  9. Transfer one puff pastry sheet to a cutting board.
  10. Slice it into 9 even strips.
  11. Slice it horizontally into two sections. Repeat with the remaining sheet.
  12. Place one Brussels sprout in the center of a puff pastry strip.
  13. Roll up the pastry strip.
  14. Seal by brushing with egg wash and pressing to seal. Repeat with the remaining Brussels sprouts.
  15. Transfer the sprouts to a baking sheet, spacing them at least ½ inch apart.
  16. Brush the tops with egg wash.
  17. Sprinkle the tops with salt and pepper.
  18. Bake for 16 to 18 minutes until golden brown.
  19. In the meantime, add mayonnaise, mustard, maple syrup, vinegar, salt and pepper to a small bowl.
  20. Stir or whisk to combine
  21. Sprinkle the baked Brussels sprouts with the remaining ¼ cup Parmesan cheese while hot.
  22. Serve hot with mustard dipping sauce.
Nutrition
Calories per Serving 448
Total Fat 31.6 g
Saturated Fat 7.8 g
Trans Fat 0.0 g
Cholesterol 28.8 mg
Total Carbohydrates 32.7 g
Dietary Fiber 3.0 g
Total Sugars 4.3 g
Sodium 348.4 mg
Protein 9.5 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
