The Best Way To Dry Brussels Sprouts Before Roasting

Some vegetables just taste better when they're cooked with a crispy texture, and that's especially true when it comes to brussels sprouts. When these little green cruciferous vegetables are simply steamed, they tend to fall flat on the palate. But get them nice and crispy, and they'll have your taste buds singing. However, cooking a veggie like this to perfection is sometimes easier said than done.

If you want perfectly crispy brussels sprouts on your plate, it starts with the prep before they even hit the pan. A large part of what gives vegetables their crispy texture when cooked is the removal of moisture. If there is too much water in the brussels sprouts, they're much more likely to get soggy rather than crispy. This doesn't mean you should skip out on washing them — that's an important step when cooking with any type of produce. After you've rinsed the brussels sprouts in a colander or sieve, lay them to dry completely on a clean kitchen towel or paper towels. To help extract more moisture, sprinkle them with salt. This will draw out any moisture that's lingering in between the leaves and has the added bonus of seasoning your dish. Let them sit for several minutes, and then pat them dry before cooking.