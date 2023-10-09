The Best Way To Dry Brussels Sprouts Before Roasting
Some vegetables just taste better when they're cooked with a crispy texture, and that's especially true when it comes to brussels sprouts. When these little green cruciferous vegetables are simply steamed, they tend to fall flat on the palate. But get them nice and crispy, and they'll have your taste buds singing. However, cooking a veggie like this to perfection is sometimes easier said than done.
If you want perfectly crispy brussels sprouts on your plate, it starts with the prep before they even hit the pan. A large part of what gives vegetables their crispy texture when cooked is the removal of moisture. If there is too much water in the brussels sprouts, they're much more likely to get soggy rather than crispy. This doesn't mean you should skip out on washing them — that's an important step when cooking with any type of produce. After you've rinsed the brussels sprouts in a colander or sieve, lay them to dry completely on a clean kitchen towel or paper towels. To help extract more moisture, sprinkle them with salt. This will draw out any moisture that's lingering in between the leaves and has the added bonus of seasoning your dish. Let them sit for several minutes, and then pat them dry before cooking.
How to make perfectly crispy brussels sprouts
If you want deliciously crispy brussels sprouts, you're already off to a good start with thoroughly drying them after they've been washed. You can achieve savory crispy brussels sprouts whether you're cooking them in the oven or on the stovetop in a pan. The key to the best flavor and texture with either cooking method has to do with temperature and fat.
Cooking or roasting brussels sprouts at a high temperature will help them get crispy and avoid any unwanted mushy textures. Before cooking, give the veggies a toss in a light drizzle of olive oil or other cooking oil. Don't go too heavy here. You want the tender leaves to soak up some fat as they crisp up, but too much oil and you'll wind up right back with soggy brussels. If you're baking in the oven, opt for a higher temperature in the 400-450-degree range, depending on your oven. Giving them a sauté in a pan? Keep the burner on medium-high and avoid stirring too much to allow the leaves to char a little. Just don't leave them too long or they will burn.