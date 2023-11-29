Roasted Broccoli Rabe Will Change Your Sandwiches Forever

When we think of leafy greens, we typically think of spinach, kale, and romaine, but there are a whole host of others that are as tasty as they are nutritious. One that is criminally underrated is broccoli rabe. If you've never heard of it, broccoli rabe is biologically closer to a turnip than it is to broccoli. It boasts long, thin stems and vibrant, green leaves and flowers. When cooked, this veggie tastes savory, nutty, and slightly bitter, although less bitter than when it's raw.

So, why add this leafy green to your sandwiches? Aside from its nutritional benefits (such as it being a plentiful source of vitamins A and C), its mildly bitter taste is the perfect balance for richer, creamier ingredients in a panini, sub, or grilled cheese. Although the texture softens a bit when you cook it, the stems in broccoli rabe typically provide enough bite to contrast with the softer textures of cheese, sauce, meat, or more tender cooked veggies. And, amidst all the brown-to-beige components of a grilled cheese (bread, butter, fromage), this leafy green addition brings a welcome pop of color and freshness.