Our 3-Ingredient Cauliflower Steaks Recipe Makes Chili Crisps The Star

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cauliflower doesn't quite get the credit it deserves. A cruciferous vegetable that can be mashed, pureed, riced, fried, and roasted, it is arguably one of the most versatile items in the supermarket and considerably the best vegetable bargain. Because of its mild flavor, it is often used behind other ingredients, serving as a crust for pizza, rice for a grain bowl, or as a mashed side to proteins like steak or chicken. Rarely does cauliflower get to take center stage as the entree — but by slicing it into thick, roastable steaks, the vegetable gets to shine on its own.

This simple three-ingredient chili crisp baked cauliflower steak recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn roasts cauliflower into tender, fiery steaks paired with a fresh and crunchy scallion salad. The salad also makes use of the cauliflower's green leaves and stem, which are equally as versatile as the florets themselves and can be eaten with just olive oil and some seasoning. The punchy salad complements the heat of the spicy baked steaks, which pair well with a variety of other plant-based, Asian-inspired sides. This is a dinner perfect for cauliflower lovers (or anyone hoping to become one).