Never Throw Away Cauliflower Leaves And Stems. Here's What To Do Instead

If you've been tossing your cauliflower leaves and stems in the garbage because you don't know what to do with them, you're missing a trick. It's time to give these overlooked fellas a little attention.

While the florets of cauliflower are most commonly used in recipes, every part of this brassica is edible, including the leaves and stems. The fibrous texture of the core is perhaps one of the reasons why it doesn't traditionally feature in many cauliflower recipes but this tough part is 100% safe to eat with the right prep. After removing the florets from the central trunk of the cauliflower, simply chop up the chunkier leaves and slice up the stem into discs or matchsticks before washing them.

With a little time adjustment to account for the denser texture of the stems and core, you can add all the parts of a cauliflower to many of your favorite recipes with ease. All you need to do is cook the chunks a little longer when making spiced aloo gobi or cauliflower gratin so they can soften to your liking. You can also boil the stems and leaves with the florets before blending them with cheese and seasonings to make a creamy and delicious cauliflower cheddar soup. However, you might prefer to use their inherently crunchy texture to your advantage by slicing them thinly and tossing them into a stir fry, much like other cruciferous vegetables with fibrous stalks, such as pak choi.