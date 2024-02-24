16 Cauliflower Recipes You'll Crave On Repeat

Cauliflower is essentially broccoli in ghost form. It evades the criticism its green cousin is relentlessly subjected to both in pop culture and on children's plates. It can also brazenly dethrone age-old favorites like potatoes and rice without causing a stir, as suggested by the growing popularity of cauliflower rice. Besides rice, the cruciferous vegetable can also be roasted, boiled, baked, mashed, fried, or grilled. It lends a creaminess to dishes that don't contain an ounce of anything you'd typically consider creamy, which makes it worthy of a serious culinary spotlight.

Cauliflower is quite simply unbeatable as a plant-based diner's best friend or as a savvy chef's secret weapon. Plus, it tastes pretty darn good when coated in cheese. We've rounded up some of the best and easiest cauliflower recipes sure to convert the nay-sayers and elicit applause from those who have already saved a spot on their plate for this truly versatile cruciferous vegetable.