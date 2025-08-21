Here's Why Mary Berry Considers Cauliflower The Best Vegetable Bargain

Mary Berry is like the fairy godmother of the culinary world. She has the expert knowledge, shares relevant cooking tips, and serves it all with a side of humor. Although Berry is well-known for her baked creations, she's also well-versed in savory fare. In fact, she's a big fan of one particular vegetable: cauliflower.

"A cauliflower to me is such a good buy," Berry told The Herald. One of the main reasons why she loves cauliflower is the veggie's versatility. It can be used in different dishes and is compatible with several cooking techniques, Plus, it doesn't have to generate a lot of waste — nearly every part of it can be used up. "Any of the bits that fall off round the outside, you can stir-fry," she said. If you need a recipe idea for that, our cauliflower fried rice with bacon is unbeatable.

Berry also mentioned roasting the cauliflower, which is one of the easiest and most fuss-free ways to prepare it. In Berry's own recipe, shared by the BBC, she recommends putting chopped cauliflower in a plastic bag with olive oil and shaking to ensure that all the florets are evenly coated. She also keeps the seasoning very simple (just salt and pepper), opting for a dressing afterwards to enhance flavor. Berry's go-to dressing features some more olive oil, lemon juice, salt, pepper, chopped parsley, capers, and a teaspoon of white sugar — it's Mary Berry, after all.