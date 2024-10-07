9 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Cauliflower Steaks

Not all heads of cauliflower are created equally, especially when it comes to making cauliflower steaks. Selecting the right cauliflower is crucial for making steaks that are sturdy enough to hold up during cooking. These tips will help you tell if your cauliflower has gone bad. Avoid smaller heads of cauliflower. You'll get fewer steaks out of them and they are more likely to break apart easily when cooked.

Instead, look for a large, firm head and pay close attention to the florets. They should be firm and tightly packed. Larger cauliflower will give you more steaks and tighter florets are more likely to remain intact. Skip any that are bruised, starting to brown or those with soft spots. These are all signs that the cauliflower is beginning to spoil.

I make a habit of picking up the cauliflower to gauge its weight before buying it. A ripe, quality cauliflower should feel much heavier than it looks. The fresher the produce is, the more water it contains. This excess water causes it to weigh more than it looks like it should.

Don't forget to check out the leaves. They should be bright green if the cauliflower was harvested recently. Finally, look at the color of the cauliflower. It should be a creamy white with no spots. If you're buying colorful cauliflower — they come in orange, purple, and green — make sure those colors are even across the vegetable, as well.