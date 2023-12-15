Why It's Better To Marinate Cauliflower Steak After It's Grilled

Cauliflower steaks have become a hit menu item at restaurants across the country, but making them at home has proven to be quite tricky. To pull them off, these trendy meat replacements need to be cut right, cooked right, and, perhaps most importantly, marinated right. But, rather than what seasonings you include in it, it's more about the timing of the marinade itself.

When preparing cauliflower steak, people tend to focus too much on how they marinade the cauliflower and not enough on when they marinade it. Where many people are led astray is in the simple unknown fact that, unlike a real steak, cauliflower doesn't need to be marinated before cooking. Instead, when you break out a head of one of these cruciferous veggies, most of the magic will happen after it's grilled.

Before grilling cauliflower for your steak alternative, all it needs is a bit of olive oil, salt, and granulated garlic. Because it absorbs flavors quicker after it's cooked than it does when it's raw, it's better to wait until the cauliflower is nicely charred and removed from the grill to give it its finishing touches. At that point, the directions you can go are endless.