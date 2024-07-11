The Flipping Tip You Need For Cauliflower Steaks

Whether you're a vegan or a veggie lover, cauliflower steaks are an impressive and delicious centerpiece. Not only is cauliflower's mild flavor a blank slate for seasonings, but the thick cuts of its midsection also offer a satisfying texture that is both hearty and tender. While raw cauliflower is hard and sturdy, it doesn't remain that way as it cooks. Consequently, flipping a cauliflower steak midway through its sear, roast, or grill is a lot trickier than its red meat counterpart.

While many recipes opt for grill tongs to flip a cauliflower steak, even the gentlest and quickest turn is likely to result in the florets detaching from the core. The best way to keep a cauliflower steak intact when you flip it is to sandwich it between two large spatulas. You'll essentially create a makeshift grill basket. Simply slide the first spatula under the steak while you place the second spatula over the entire top surface.

The steak will be completely immobilized by the pressure of the two spatulas, allowing you to flip it without slamming it back down on the cooking surface. Instead, the top spatula becomes the bottom spatula, and you can simply slide the steak back onto its cooking surface. It's the same concept as the plate trick to flip a tortilla española (Spanish tortilla), but with less mess and less margin for error.