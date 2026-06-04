What Health Inspectors Notice The Moment They Walk Into A Restaurant

There are about 412,000 independent restaurants and nearly 240,000 chain restaurant locations in America, according to data from Technomic via Nation's Restaurant News. That's well over 600,000 establishments that need to be regularly inspected to get those health inspector grades you see in restaurant windows. While diners may notice some things on their own, we rely on inspectors to catch the issues we can't see to ensure food safety. There are a few things that will jump out at a health inspector right away that most people might not notice.

Tasting Table talked to Brian Labus, Associate Professor of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, UNLV School of Public Health, about some major red flags a health inspector will notice right off the bat. "Inspectors initially notice the same things that customers do: smells and general cleanliness," Labus said. "If the restaurant is disorganized, dirty, and smells bad where the customers can see it, it's probably going to be much worse in the back."

One thing Labus said inspectors notice quickly is the hand sinks: "If they are blocked and difficult to get to, or are lacking paper towels or soap, no one is going to be using them to wash their hands." This is especially concerning because, according to the CDC, many norovirus outbreaks in restaurants are linked to employees cross-contaminating food items with their bare hands. Norovirus is the most common type of food poisoning in the U.S.