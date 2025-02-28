14 Health Code Red Flags You Shouldn't Ignore At A Restaurant

If you've ever been unfortunate enough to suffer from a bout of food poisoning then you already understand the importance of having a health code. If a restaurant fails to follow food safety regulations, it's only a matter of time before someone ends up seriously ill. Or worse. Plus, health codes cover more than just food preparation — improper food handling can result in people with allergies having potentially fatal reactions, or even somebody choking on a foreign object that's found its way into a dish. Regulations also enforce rules around things like fire safety — if a fire breaks out in a public space, proper systems, and equipment must be in place to prevent loss of life. Whether it's an all-you-can-eat buffet, a Michelin-star establishment, or a family get-together, nobody should be in danger from dinner.

Over a long career in the international hospitality industry, I've seen the good, the bad, and the downright ugly. During the pandemic, it was refreshing to see businesses take health regulations more seriously. However, it's concerning to hear that food safety standards dropped as pandemic regulations eased. Particularly at a time when salmonella outbreaks seem to be on the rise and further deregulation seems to be on the horizon. As someone who was responsible for ensuring restaurants were up to code, I'm well-versed in how to identify potential violations. Today, I'm going to share my biggest health code red flags – signs that it's safer to walk away hungry than risk your well-being.