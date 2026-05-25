The Protein-Packed Food That Disappeared From Diner Menus

The diner is an American institution that came into being in the U.S., and in many ways served to define the country's cuisine — at least at a certain point in culinary history. These days, there are still plenty of good diners in the U.S., though not nearly as many as there once were. And while the menus at these establishments do tend to lean retro, the food is a significant part of what defines a diner, after all, the dishes on offer have changed considerably over time. Any diner worth its chrome trim still has a menu loaded with American comfort food classics, but many trends from the heyday of this sort of establishment have been left in the past, and cottage cheese is certainly one of them.

These days, spotting cottage cheese on the menu of just about any restaurant would be quite unusual, but there was a time when it was an absolute staple. Around the 1950s, folks in the U.S. started taking a serious interest in slimming down, and so-called "diet plates" became a favorite meal in homes and restaurants for decades. These dishes often included cottage cheese as a low-calorie protein source, alongside various fruits and other items. Looking at a 1975 menu from Denny's, the "Lean and Low" section features plates like the "Slender Steak," a top sirloin with cottage cheese, tomato wedges, and egg slices; the "Low-Cal," a beef patty on rye bread with the same accoutrements; and "Peaches and Cottage Cheese," two peach halves with cottage cheese served on lettuce with rye wafers for just 227 calories.