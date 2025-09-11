15 Old-School Diner Foods That You Don't See On Menus Anymore

When you think of a diner, you probably envision big plates of comfort food and lots of coffee served late into the night. It's been that way for more than a century, since the very first diner opened in the late 1800s (although back then it was more of a pushcart than a restaurant). But the content of that comfort food? That has changed considerably over the years.

Sure, burgers, steaks, sandwiches, and omelettes have been a mainstay for decades. But other options like Jello salads, liverwurst, and milk toast would look totally out of place on any modern diner menu.

Come with us on a trip down foodie memory lane as we take a closer look at some of the old-school diner meals you just don't see on menus anymore. Some options you'll likely miss, but others, well, let's just say you might be thankful that they're safely consigned to the past (looking at you, calf's liver).