This Is What Happens To Your Heart Health When You Drink Green Tea Every Day, According To Science

Humanity's love of green tea dates back at least 3,000 years. Originating from China, green tea was initially used for medicinal purposes. Today, we mostly consume it for pleasure, but perhaps people of bygone eras knew something that science is only now catching up with — green tea has a lot of benefits when consumed on a daily basis, particularly for heart health.

Green tea, made from the tea plant Camellia sinensis, is rich with special antioxidants called catechins, which are at the core of what makes this type of tea such a powerful superfood. Studies have shown that catechins can lower blood pressure and reduce inflammation in blood vessels, which are known factors in cardiovascular issues. They improve the circulation in the body, which directly helps the heart. According to a 2020 study published in Nutrition Journal, catechins can also regulate the balance between the good and bad types of cholesterol, as observed in people with a different range of body weights.

The tea can affect your heart health indirectly, too — the health of your gut can actually impact the health of your heart. Green tea has a protective effect on the gut, improving the lining and mitigating other digestive factors that could contribute to heart disease down the line.