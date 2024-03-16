Green Tea Is The Smoothie Addition You've Been Overlooking

Fruit smoothies are a refreshing way to begin your day. The bright, creamy drink is a jolt to the system, although sometimes we certainly wish they had the kick that coffee does. If you need a little more energy from your daily smoothie but still want that fresh taste, add green tea to your smoothies.

Every smoothie needs a splash of liquid to help it blend well and go down easily; coconut water or almond milk may be your top choice, but green tea is an ingredient that will make your smoothie even more refreshing. Green tea has a small amount of caffeine in each cup, which is enough to give you a slight boost without having to face the energy crash that comes with coffee. It's also known to be filled with antioxidants, improve cognitive function, and lower blood pressure.

Aside from green tea being such a powerful superfood, it has a herbaceous, clean flavor that makes smoothies taste a lot more fresh. To get the best flavor from green tea, steep it for three minutes; any longer and it'll take on a bitter taste. You can also use bottled green tea. Green tea can also be prepared the morning you make your smoothie; just allow it to cool down for a few minutes and add some ice cubes to ensure the smoothie is cold.