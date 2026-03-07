Easy White Chocolate Matcha Cookies Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With matcha trending just about everywhere, it's hard to avoid the temptation to add a little to everything we bake. Luckily, these white chocolate matcha cookies satisfy just that craving, with their winning combination of sweet white chocolate chips, grassy-bitter matcha, and crunchy pistachios.

With matcha recipes, it's sometimes hard to predict what you'll end up with. Many recipes prioritize vibrant green looks over actual flavor, while others rely on overly saccharine combinations to offset the natural bitterness of matcha. Baking for At the Immigrant's Table, I like to pair this traditional Japanese ingredient with opposing flavors and tried-and-true baking formulas to really achieve a pleasing balance of flavors and textures.

In this recipe, which follows a very traditional baking ratio and process for chewy cookies with a gooey center, we pair culinary-grade matcha powder with buttery white chocolate chips, which melt slightly while still keeping their shape and bite. Then, to avoid making the recipe too sugary, we add roasted pistachios to give the cookies crunch and a warming, nutty aftertaste that falls between the sweetness of the chocolate and the sharpness of the matcha. The result is cookies that are crunchy on the outside, a tad cakey on the inside, and beautifully green.