Stuffed Chocolate Chip And Hazelnut Cookies Recipe

Cookies come in literally hundreds of different shapes and flavors around the world, and with that much variety, you could never get bored. However, there is one specific type of cookie that is so popular that it has come to epitomize the very concept of the cookie itself, and that is the humble yet timeless chocolate chip cookie.

You might think it's impossible to improve upon a culinary classic such as the chocolate chip cookie, but we think this stuffed chocolate chip and hazelnut cookie, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, does just that. With a little bit of extra time and work, you can enjoy your chocolate chip cookies with the perfect complementary surprise in the middle: oozy, rich Nutella. There aren't many flavor combinations that can beat chocolate and hazelnut, and this cookie recipe optimizes that match made in heaven, both in the Nutella filling and also in the chocolate chips and chopped hazelnuts folded into the dough. If you feel like taking your chocolate chip cookies to the next level, then read on to find out how to make these stuffed cookies, which are as impressively special as they are delicious.