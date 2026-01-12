Stuffed Chocolate Chip And Hazelnut Cookies Recipe
Cookies come in literally hundreds of different shapes and flavors around the world, and with that much variety, you could never get bored. However, there is one specific type of cookie that is so popular that it has come to epitomize the very concept of the cookie itself, and that is the humble yet timeless chocolate chip cookie.
You might think it's impossible to improve upon a culinary classic such as the chocolate chip cookie, but we think this stuffed chocolate chip and hazelnut cookie, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, does just that. With a little bit of extra time and work, you can enjoy your chocolate chip cookies with the perfect complementary surprise in the middle: oozy, rich Nutella. There aren't many flavor combinations that can beat chocolate and hazelnut, and this cookie recipe optimizes that match made in heaven, both in the Nutella filling and also in the chocolate chips and chopped hazelnuts folded into the dough. If you feel like taking your chocolate chip cookies to the next level, then read on to find out how to make these stuffed cookies, which are as impressively special as they are delicious.
Gather the ingredients for this stuffed chocolate chip and hazelnut cookies recipe
To begin this stuffed chocolate chip and hazelnut cookies recipe, first, you will need to gather the ingredients. You will want plenty of cupboard staples: Nutella, all-purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, brown sugar, white sugar, vanilla extract, chocolate chips, and chopped hazelnuts. You will also want unsalted butter and eggs.
Step 1: Line a baking sheet
Line a plate or baking sheet that will comfortably fit into your freezer with baking paper.
Step 2: Dollop Nutella onto the baking sheet
Scoop out 20 heaped teaspoons of Nutella onto the prepared baking sheet.
Step 3: Freeze the Nutella
Place the baking sheet into the freezer for an hour to harden the Nutella.
Step 4: Whisk the flour and raising agents
To make the cookie dough, start by whisking together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.
Step 5: Combine the butter and sugars
In a separate bowl or stand mixer combine the melted butter, brown sugar, and white sugar.
Step 6: Add the eggs and vanilla
Beat in the eggs and the vanilla extract.
Step 7: Form the cookie dough
Mix in the whisked flour until just combined to form a cookie dough.
Step 8: Add chocolate chips and chopped hazelnuts
Mix in the chocolate chips and the chopped hazelnuts, reserving a small amount of each addition to top the cookies at the end.
Step 9: Chill the dough
Place the cookie dough into the fridge to harden for at least 1 hour.
Step 10: Flatten out scoops of cookie dough
Scoop heaped tablespoons of cookie dough and form them into flattened disk shapes.
Step 11: Add the frozen Nutella
Working swiftly so it doesn't melt, place the frozen Nutella dollops into the centre of each flattened cookie disk.
Step 12: Roll the cookie dough into balls
Roll the cookie dough into balls around the frozen Nutella, encasing it in the center of each cookie dough ball.
Step 13: Repeat the process
Repeat this process with all the dough and Nutella.
Step 14: Add toppings
Top the balls with a sprinkling of extra chocolate chips and chopped hazelnuts.
Step 15: Freeze
Place the cookie dough balls into the freezer for 45 minutes.
Step 16: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Step 17: Prepare baking sheets
Prepare baking sheets with baking paper.
Step 18: Space out the cookie dough balls
Transfer the cookie dough balls from the freezer onto the prepared baking sheets, leaving at least 2 inches between each cookie.
Step 19: Bake the cookies
Bake the cookies for 11 to 12 minutes until they begin to turn golden at the edges.
Step 20: Serve the cookies
Cool the cookies completely before serving.
What pairs well with chocolate chip cookies?
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|397
|Total Fat
|20.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|13.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|40.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|50.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.6 g
|Total Sugars
|32.5 g
|Sodium
|160.4 mg
|Protein
|4.9 g
What are some tips to make sure these cookies turn out well?
In our opinion, cookies are a top-tier sweet treat, especially when they are freshly baked. There's nothing like a perfectly cooked, still warm, fresh-from-the-oven cookie, and with a few tips and tricks, you'll find it easy to nail batch after batch.
Making great cookies starts with how you handle the ingredients. Firstly, for a smooth dough and soft cookies, you want to make sure you always incorporate your cookie ingredients when they are at room temperature; this is especially important for butter and eggs. Secondly, baking is a science, and precision is key when measuring the ingredients. If you want great cookies, then you need all the elements of the dough to work together in perfect balance: too much butter will result in cookies that are greasy and spread far too much, and too much flour will make crumbly, dry cookies.
Chilling the dough is perhaps the most important cookie tip of all. Allowing the cookie dough to chill will solidify and ripen the cookie dough, giving it better flavor and less spread when it is baked. Finally, you want to remove cookies from the oven when they look slightly underbaked. The residual heat from the oven will continue to bake the cookies for a little while, and taking them out when they are still slightly soft will result in the perfect moist and chewy texture.
How can this stuffed cookie recipe be adapted?
If you want to switch things up and enjoy something a little bit different, there are plenty of ways to adapt this stuffed chocolate chip hazelnut cookie recipe. The simplest way to customize this recipe is by adding alternative chocolate chips or nuts to the dough before baking. Using a combination of milk, dark, and white chocolate chips is a great option, and you can always fold in chopped almonds, pecans, peanuts, or macadamia nuts for a different flavor finish. Another great idea is to fold crumbled wafers into the dough, to give you Ferrero Rocher-style cookies.
If you are a chocolate lover, you can choose to swap out a few tablespoons of the flour for cocoa powder to make an extra-rich and chocolatey cookie. If you prefer to ramp up the taste of the hazelnuts, you can swap out the vanilla extract for hazelnut extract, or substitute some of the flour for ground hazelnuts. This will give the cookies a slightly different texture as well as a more intensely nutty flavor. Finally, there is a lot of scope for inventiveness when it comes to stuffing your cookies. Nutella is a delicious, classic option, but this can be substituted for a white chocolate and hazelnut spread or a peanut butter chocolate spread. You can also stuff the cookies with chocolate truffles, Biscoff spread, dulce de leche, chopped candy bars, or anything else that can be frozen and wrapped in cookie dough.