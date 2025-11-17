These Vintage Coconut Cookies Get A Splash Of Booze

These vintage coconut cookies with a splash of coconut rum taste like a Caribbean vacation — with your grandmother. They are the perfect old-school addition to any festive cookie platter, but with a bit of a modern, boozy twist.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, coconut cookies have been around the U.S. for much longer than anyone can remember. When home baking became commonplace in the 1950s, these soft, sweet, and chewy cookies experienced a revival, and they've been popular ever since. But we wanted to take a classic and make it better. We subbed the artificial rum extract for coconut rum, and toasted the shredded coconut to give it a nutty edge. Rolled in coconut and baked to a tender interior and a crispy, crunchy coating, we gave these coconut cookies the texture of a bakery cookie with a vintage spirit.

Though they are inspired by nostalgic recipes, these sweet morsels are impressive and sophisticated, and likely to disappear quickly. For an extra special flavor that's tropical and old-fashioned at the same time, you might need a batch or two of these vintage-style coconut cookies.