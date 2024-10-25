Fall-Worthy Maple Pecan Sweet Potato Cookies Recipe

When it comes to fall flavors, pumpkin often steals the spotlight, but there's another orange ingredient that deserves a spot in the seasonal baking lineup: sweet potato. While they may not get the same seasonal attention, sweet potatoes bring a natural sweetness and richness to baked goods that's hard to beat, plus they're widely available and easy to work with. This love for sweet potatoes is what inspired these fall-worthy maple pecan sweet potato cookies from recipe developer Jessica Morone. The subtle, earthy flavor of sweet potatoes pairs beautifully the warm spices of cinnamon and nutmeg, the touch of maple adds sweetness, and pecans add a slightly sweet, nutty taste, making these cookies a perfect canvas for fall-inspired flavors.

"I love these cookies because they are soft and chewy, with a hint of maple syrup and the satisfying crunch of toasted pecans," Morone says, adding, "If you're looking for a cookie that captures the essence of fall but offers something a little different from the usual pumpkin spice, these cookies are just the treat you need." These are perfect for enjoying with a cup of coffee on a chilly morning, or as a sweet treat at any autumnal gathering.