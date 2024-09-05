Vegan Chewy Oatmeal Cookie Recipe
There are few things better than taking a bite into a chewy oatmeal cookie full of warm and wholesome flavors. This oatmeal cookie recipe, brought to us by developer and wellness coach Miriam Hahn, gets extra points for the ultimate chewy texture, all while being the perfect option for those embracing a vegan lifestyle, or those looking to cater towards plant-based friends. The secret to making this delicious treat chewy while keeping it vegan is the flax egg. The simple combination of ground flax seeds and water adds moisture and binding capability similar to an egg. The sweetness in this recipe comes from pure maple syrup, and coconut sugar to add a hint of caramelized flavor which pairs so well with the nutty oats.
Any flavor and vegan qualities aside, Hahn also highlights how much of a go-to recipe this is in her household. "I love how easy and foolproof this recipe is," she tells us. "They make your house smell great and are a hit every time. I never bother to mention they are vegan because no one would guess."
Gather the ingredients for vegan chewy oatmeal cookies
To make this recipe, you'll need lots of baking basics, which you may have on hand. Check your pantry for coconut oil, coconut sugar, all-purpose flour, baking soda, vanilla extract, cinnamon, cloves, and salt. If you have brown sugar on hand, you can substitute that for the coconut sugar. You can also substitute the all-purpose flour for a gluten-free flour like quinoa or millet flour.
You'll also need some rolled oats, maple syrup, and ground flax seed. You can purchase flax seed whole and grind it in a small coffee grinder, or you can buy it already ground (it will likely be labelled as flax meal at the grocery store).
Step 1: Make the flax egg
In a small bowl combine the ground flax seed with 3 tablespoons of water and let sit for 10 minutes.
Step 2: Combine the wet ingredients
In a large bowl combine the coconut oil, coconut sugar, maple syrup, vanilla extract, and flax mixture.
Step 3: Combine the dry ingredients
In a medium bowl mix together the flour, baking soda, cinnamon, salt, and cloves.
Step 4: Fold in the oats
Fold in the oats.
Step 5: Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients
Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients.
Step 6: Cover and refrigerate
Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Step 7: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 8: Prepare the baking sheet
Prepare a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 9: Shape the cookies
Form 12 cookies with about 2 tablespoons of the mixture for each cookie, and lay out on the prepared baking sheet.
Step 10: Bake the cookies
Bake for 10 minutes and let them sit on the baking sheet for 10 minutes after baking.
Step 11: Cool and serve the cookies
Transfer the cookies to a cooling rack for 10 more minutes before serving.
- 1 tablespoon ground flax seed
- 3 tablespoons water
- ½ cup melted coconut oil
- ½ cup coconut sugar
- ¼ cup maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- Pinch of ground cloves
- 1 ½ cups rolled oats
What mix-ins can I add to these vegan oatmeal cookies?
There are many ways to enhance the oatmeal cookies with simple mix-ins. Chocolate is a common way to add more sweetness and flavor. Look for vegan chocolate chips, cacao nibs, or add a tablespoon of cacao powder to the batter. To include another chewy element, try adding raisins, dried cranberries, dried cherries, goji berries, or chopped dates. For a tropical twist, coconut is a nice touch. Just fold shredded or flaked coconut in the cookie batter before forming into cookies.
Any type of nut complements the cookies as well. Try chopped walnuts, almonds, or pecans. Or for nut flavor without the crunch, add a tablespoon of any type of nut butter to the batter.
For a protein boost, add a tablespoon of chia seeds or hemp seeds to the batter, or sprinkle them on top before baking. Spices are another way to add a different flavor to the cookies. In addition to the cinnamon and cloves, you can add a pinch of cardamom, nutmeg, and ginger for a chai spiced oatmeal cookie.
What type of oats work best for oatmeal cookies?
There are a few different types of oats and it's important to know which type works best for this recipe. We are using rolled oats which are minimally processed and will give these cookies their chewy texture in addition to adding lots of fiber and nutrition. If you are looking for a gluten-free cookie, just make sure that the oats you purchase say gluten free on the label. Oats are naturally gluten-free but can be processed in a plant with other gluten-free products.
Quick or instant oats have been processed so that they will cook faster are not the best choice for these cookies, but they will work if need be. The cookies will come out softer and less chewy than when made with rolled oats, but they'll still be perfectly tasty.
If there's one type of oat that you should avoid in this recipe, it's steel cut oats. This type of oat is different in structure and size and can't be substituted in this recipe. Because they are the least processed of all the oats, they would take much longer to cook and ultimately taste underdone in the final cookie result.