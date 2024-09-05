Vegan Chewy Oatmeal Cookie Recipe

There are few things better than taking a bite into a chewy oatmeal cookie full of warm and wholesome flavors. This oatmeal cookie recipe, brought to us by developer and wellness coach Miriam Hahn, gets extra points for the ultimate chewy texture, all while being the perfect option for those embracing a vegan lifestyle, or those looking to cater towards plant-based friends. The secret to making this delicious treat chewy while keeping it vegan is the flax egg. The simple combination of ground flax seeds and water adds moisture and binding capability similar to an egg. The sweetness in this recipe comes from pure maple syrup, and coconut sugar to add a hint of caramelized flavor which pairs so well with the nutty oats.

Any flavor and vegan qualities aside, Hahn also highlights how much of a go-to recipe this is in her household. "I love how easy and foolproof this recipe is," she tells us. "They make your house smell great and are a hit every time. I never bother to mention they are vegan because no one would guess."