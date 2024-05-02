8 Types Of Oats And The Best Uses For Each

Rolled oats are the most classic type that probably first comes to mind when imagining a comforting bowl of oatmeal. Rolled oats, also known as old-fashioned oats, are made by taking whole oat groats (essentially the kernel) and then steaming them. They are then rolled flat. Rolled oats differ from some other oat varieties in that they are minimally processed. Because of its thicker shape, rolled oats can take around five to 10 minutes to cook — while a longer cooking time than some other oat types, this is still a fairly quick-cooking and convenient option for busy mornings.

Not only are rolled oats a go-to choice when it comes to your classic oatmeal, but you'll also want to reach for rolled oats for your baking needs, as they'll make for a chewier cookie with a better texture and shape. Rolled oats can also serve as a great substitute for bread crumbs, making them a tasty upgrade for your meatloaf. Oats will adequately bind the loaf together, without drying out as much as bread crumbs. You can also try rolled oats in pancakes for some added protein, or in granola for a nutritious and flavorful breakfast or snack.