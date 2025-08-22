These 3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Thumbprint Cookies Are Cheap, Easy, And Delicious

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Peanut butter cookies are a classic treat that hits all the right notes — they're moist, soft, and sugary with peanut buttery richness and a down-home, nostalgic feel. Dress them up with chocolate chips or raisins, or keep them plain, because they don't necessarily anything else to be delicious. As far as dressing them down, there's a way to make peanut butter cookies easier than ever by paring them down to the bare essentials.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for three-ingredient peanut butter thumbprint cookies that will simplify your baking experience without skimping on PB goodness. All you'll need is peanut butter, brown sugar, and an egg. If you're pressed for time, you can mix the ingredients together, roll the dough into balls, flatten them with a fork to give them a traditional crisscross pattern, and bake. Bottalico's recipe takes these simple cookies to the next level by turning them into thumbprint cookies, all while retaining that three-ingredient standard.