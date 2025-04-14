For A Sweet Start To Your Day, Make These Breakfast Cookies
Let's be honest; any excuse to eat cookies for breakfast is a win, right? These peanut butter and banana oatmeal breakfast cookies from recipe developer Jessica Morone are soft, chewy, naturally sweetened, and packed with good-for-you ingredients like oats, bananas, peanut butter, and maple syrup. Think of them as a cross between a hearty bowl of oatmeal and a soft-baked cookie, making them perfect for busy mornings, lunchbox snacks, or a nutritious after-dinner treat.
These breakfast cookies are also very easy to make, totally customizable, and they come together in just one bowl. Morone says that she loves these because "they are my go-to when I want something that feels like a treat but still checks all the boxes for a satisfying breakfast. Plus, you get to eat a little bit of chocolate for breakfast!" Whether you're a fan of chocolate chips, love a little crunch from walnuts, or prefer them packed with raisins and cinnamon, there's plenty of room to make these cookies your own. So go ahead and make a batch to enjoy a nutritious breakfast that tastes like a cookie (in the best way possible).
Gather the ingredients for these breakfast cookies
For these breakfast cookies, you will only need a few simple ingredients, you may even have most of them in your pantry already. These cookies require old-fashioned oats, peanut butter, maple syrup, mashed bananas, salt, ground cinnamon, chocolate chips, walnuts, and raisins. If you don't have old-fashioned oats, you can swap them for quick oats or steel-cut oats, but the texture will be different. For the bananas, as with banana bread you will want to use ones that are overripe, because they are the sweetest.
PB and Banana Oatmeal Breakfast Cookies Recipe
Peanut butter and banana oatmeal breakfast cookies are soft, chewy, naturally sweetened, and packed with nutritious ingredients: perfect for busy mornings.
Ingredients
- 2 ½ cups old-fashioned whole rolled oats, divided
- 1 cup peanut butter
- ¼ cup pure maple syrup
- 1 cup mashed banana (about 2 large bananas)
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ½ cup chocolate chips
- ½ cup chopped walnuts
- ½ cup raisins
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 325 F.
- Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. Set aside.
- Add half of the old-fashioned oats to the bowl of a food processor and pulse until the mixture resembles flour. Set aside.
- In a large bowl mix together the peanut butter, maple syrup, and mashed bananas until well combined.
- Mix in the ground oats, salt, and cinnamon until well mixed. The dough will be thick.
- Add the remaining oats, chocolate chips, walnuts, and raisins until just combined.
- Use a medium cookie scoop to scoop dough onto the prepared baking sheets. Slightly flatten the dough into a cookie shape.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 16-18 minutes, until the cookies are golden.
- Cool, then serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|161
|Total Fat
|8.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|18.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.0 g
|Total Sugars
|9.3 g
|Sodium
|55.1 mg
|Protein
|4.3 g
What customizations can be made to this recipe?
Peanut butter and oatmeal breakfast cookies are the perfect base for experimentation, and it's fun to mix things up based on what you have on hand or what you're in the mood for. You can swap the peanut butter for almond butter, cashew butter, or even sunflower seed butter to make the cookies nut-free. If you're not a fan of bananas, try using unsweetened applesauce or pumpkin puree for a different flavor and texture. To sweeten the cookies, maple syrup can be replaced with honey or agave, and feel free to adjust the sweetness depending on your taste.
For the mix-ins, the options are endless. You can use chopped pecans or sliced almonds instead of walnuts, or skip the nuts altogether. Dried cranberries, chopped dates, or chopped dried apricots can take the place of raisins. You can also trade chocolate chips for white chocolate or peanut butter chips or leave them out entirely for a fruitier version. Add-ins like shredded coconut, chia seeds, flaxseeds, or a scoop of protein powder are great if you want to boost nutrition. A touch of vanilla extract or a pinch of nutmeg can add more depth of flavor. Whether you keep them classic or make them your own, these cookies are easy to tailor to your mood.
What makes these cookies a breakfast cookie rather than just a regular cookie?
These cookies earn their title as "breakfast cookies" because they're made with wholesome, nutrient-dense ingredients that you'd typically find in a balanced morning meal. Unlike regular cookies, which might be loaded with refined sugar and butter, these rely on mashed bananas and maple syrup for natural sweetness, and peanut butter for healthy fats and protein. Old-fashioned oats give them a hearty, satisfying texture while also providing fiber to keep you full longer.
Add-ins like raisins, walnuts, and cinnamon not only boost flavor but also offer vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. These cookies are vegan and gluten-free; they contain no flour, no eggs, and nothing overly processed — just real ingredients you'd be happy to start your day with, making these a great grab-and-go option for busy mornings. Plus, you're not sacrificing taste. Morone tells us that these are perfect for breakfast because "they're cozy and filling, like a bowl of oatmeal you can hold in your hand." That soft, chewy texture makes them feel like a treat, but you can enjoy one (or two!) without a sugar crash an hour later. So yes, they're cookies, but the kind you can enjoy before 9 a.m.