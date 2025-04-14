For A Sweet Start To Your Day, Make These Breakfast Cookies

Let's be honest; any excuse to eat cookies for breakfast is a win, right? These peanut butter and banana oatmeal breakfast cookies from recipe developer Jessica Morone are soft, chewy, naturally sweetened, and packed with good-for-you ingredients like oats, bananas, peanut butter, and maple syrup. Think of them as a cross between a hearty bowl of oatmeal and a soft-baked cookie, making them perfect for busy mornings, lunchbox snacks, or a nutritious after-dinner treat.

These breakfast cookies are also very easy to make, totally customizable, and they come together in just one bowl. Morone says that she loves these because "they are my go-to when I want something that feels like a treat but still checks all the boxes for a satisfying breakfast. Plus, you get to eat a little bit of chocolate for breakfast!" Whether you're a fan of chocolate chips, love a little crunch from walnuts, or prefer them packed with raisins and cinnamon, there's plenty of room to make these cookies your own. So go ahead and make a batch to enjoy a nutritious breakfast that tastes like a cookie (in the best way possible).