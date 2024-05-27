The Best Oats To Use When It Comes To Baking

There is a wide variety of oats, each of which offers nutritional benefits and can be used in many different ways. For the purposes of baking, however, one style of oat reigns supreme. Rolled oats, also known as old fashioned oats, are the optimal choice for baking because of their quick cooking time and versatility of use in desserts, most popularly in cookies and muffins. This faster cooking time can be attributed to the flat shape and flaky texture of rolled oats, which allows them to absorb more water.

One hallmark of rolled oats is their chewy texture when used in baking. Unlike quick oats, steel-cut oats, or oat bran, it is truly the shape and density of rolled oats that sets them apart from the rest. All types of oats are considered a wholesome source of protein and fiber, which makes the inclusion of rolled oats a nutritious element of any dessert. Additionally, rolled oats are among the most popular versions of oats and are often more readily available than others.