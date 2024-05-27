The Best Oats To Use When It Comes To Baking
There is a wide variety of oats, each of which offers nutritional benefits and can be used in many different ways. For the purposes of baking, however, one style of oat reigns supreme. Rolled oats, also known as old fashioned oats, are the optimal choice for baking because of their quick cooking time and versatility of use in desserts, most popularly in cookies and muffins. This faster cooking time can be attributed to the flat shape and flaky texture of rolled oats, which allows them to absorb more water.
One hallmark of rolled oats is their chewy texture when used in baking. Unlike quick oats, steel-cut oats, or oat bran, it is truly the shape and density of rolled oats that sets them apart from the rest. All types of oats are considered a wholesome source of protein and fiber, which makes the inclusion of rolled oats a nutritious element of any dessert. Additionally, rolled oats are among the most popular versions of oats and are often more readily available than others.
How and where to use rolled oats
The most obvious choice for baking with rolled oats is in the form of the classic oatmeal cookie. In fact, using rolled oats is recommended for a chewier cookie as opposed to a crispy one. There is much more to baking with old-fashioned or rolled oats than just cookies though. From opting to enhance the moisture of a meatloaf to trying out a batch of vegan and gluten-free pancakes, rolled oats have an array of practical uses in your kitchen.
Considering the consistency of rolled oats, they make excellent components in such desserts as pistachio muffins with pistachio crumble, wherein the oats are processed to create an oat flour element for the batter. Oat flour is also a great option for gluten-free baking provided necessary precautions are taken to prevent cross-contamination. Further, rolled oats are the perfect texture for use in no-bake desserts, such as no-bake dates and oats snack bars. They even complete half of a recipe for 2-ingredient banana and oat cookies. When you're popping into the pantry looking for what to bake with, grab a can of rolled oats and open up a world of tasty options.