9 Unusual Chocolate Flavors That Actually Work

Plenty of chocolate brands carry bars in flavors like peppermint, coffee, sea salt, orange, and almond. These are tried and true combinations that have pleased consumers for years by complementing the bitterness of cacao with sweet, salty, tangy, sour, and sometimes even spicy elements. But have you ever bit into a chocolate bar infused with kumquat? Or savored a bar filled with black glutinous rice?

Curious to expand my horizons as a lover of all things chocolate, I gathered a handful of chocolate bar flavors that surprised me with their creative, unexpected ingredient lists. I put each one to the test, examining how well it lived up to its name and description, noting the quality of chocolate in terms of taste and texture, analyzing the balance of flavors, and paying attention to the length and satisfaction of the aftertaste.

Don't get me wrong: I enjoyed every bar on this list. After all, every product featured is sold by an artisanal brand that places heavy emphasis on ingredient quality and sourcing. However, I ranked some flavors higher than others, depending on how well they met the criteria listed above. While sampling the flavors (each one at least twice), I assigned them numerical values according to their performance. This list is organized according to those scores. More information on methodology can be found at the end of this article.