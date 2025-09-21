This Tiny City In Florida Grows More Kumquats Than Anywhere Else In The US

We hear lots of news about major citrus and fruit crops in America — oranges, grapes, apples, lemons — but kumqauts? Not so much. To many folks, they're tiny, oval-shaped curiosities available in cold winter months, just an occasional bright-orange mound in supermarket bins. However, there's one small community where those little gems loom larger than life: Dade City, Florida, with a population of fewer than 10,000 people.

This is the home of Kumquat Growers, which proudly announces its status as the largest single producer of kumquats in the United States. Kumquats are a generational affair for these growers, one that started more than a century ago when two families, the Gudes and Neuhoffers, planted the first kumquat trees. Their descendants are still hands-on today, growing, tending, harvesting, and shipping the fresh fruits, as well as creating an array of goods from the bounty, including marmalades, jellies, salsa, sauces, and butters. They even make the puree for local breweries producing kumquat beer, while the kumquat pie, first created by Rosemary Gude, has been crowned Pasco County's official pie.

The nearby community of St. Joseph, just west of Dade City, bills itself as the Kumquat Capital of the World, a nod to the density of kumquat growers and products in this area. As for overall kumquat production in America, Florida's tiny Dade City and surrounds outgrows California, which may reign supreme in overall citrus production, but not when it comes to the little gold gems of the citrus industry.