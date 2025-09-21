This Tiny City In Florida Grows More Kumquats Than Anywhere Else In The US
We hear lots of news about major citrus and fruit crops in America — oranges, grapes, apples, lemons — but kumqauts? Not so much. To many folks, they're tiny, oval-shaped curiosities available in cold winter months, just an occasional bright-orange mound in supermarket bins. However, there's one small community where those little gems loom larger than life: Dade City, Florida, with a population of fewer than 10,000 people.
This is the home of Kumquat Growers, which proudly announces its status as the largest single producer of kumquats in the United States. Kumquats are a generational affair for these growers, one that started more than a century ago when two families, the Gudes and Neuhoffers, planted the first kumquat trees. Their descendants are still hands-on today, growing, tending, harvesting, and shipping the fresh fruits, as well as creating an array of goods from the bounty, including marmalades, jellies, salsa, sauces, and butters. They even make the puree for local breweries producing kumquat beer, while the kumquat pie, first created by Rosemary Gude, has been crowned Pasco County's official pie.
The nearby community of St. Joseph, just west of Dade City, bills itself as the Kumquat Capital of the World, a nod to the density of kumquat growers and products in this area. As for overall kumquat production in America, Florida's tiny Dade City and surrounds outgrows California, which may reign supreme in overall citrus production, but not when it comes to the little gold gems of the citrus industry.
How to find Florida kumquats
California kumquats may be more accessible in West Coast markets, but if you want to taste the spunky, sweet, and tarty Florida versions, there are several ways to do that. You can get your hands on these little lovelies from roughly November through March. They're available in large supermarkets, farmer's markets, and roadside stands. When in season, it's even possible to order them to be shipped directly from Kumquat Growers.
Better yet, attend the annual Kumquat Festival in downtown Dade City in January. Roughly 300 vendors, food trucks, restaurants, growers, and artists typically make an appearance, doling out all-things-kumquat, from ice cream to jams, smoothies, donuts, pet treats, soaps, and candles — plus kumquat sangria, gin, and craft beer. For a deeper dive into the kumquat universe, attend an open house in the two days preceding the festival. It takes place at the Kumquat Growers packing house in St. Joseph, where the family offers grove and packing-house tours, tastings, displays, arts vendors, and live music.
If you're a newbie to kumquat eating, be aware that you'll be eating them whole, including skin and pulp, all in one bite. The thin, sweet, outer peel harbors the most natural sugar, while the inner flesh is tart and juicy. Wash the kumquat thoroughly, then roll it gently between your fingers to soften the skin and release the aroma. A straight-on bite through the entire fruit provides the ultimate sweet-tangy-snappy kumquat experience. For more kumquat goodness, check out our chocolate and chestnut cake with kumquat sauce recipe and our suggestion for enhancing your next gin and tonic with kumquats.