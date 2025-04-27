We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

So many fruits pair well with chocolate, but banana and chocolate is perhaps the ultimate pairing. There are few muffin flavors more classic than a banana chocolate chip muffin, so you are going to want a consistently delicious and reliable recipe to keep in your back pocket. This classic banana chocolate chip muffins recipe from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye gives you everything you could possibly want from a muffin, and as a bonus, its a great way to use up any leftover bananas that are browning in the fruit basket.

Simple to assemble and baked in just 30 minutes, this recipe yields wonderfully balanced, sweet muffins with a deliciously tender and light crumb. The mashed banana not only adds heaps of flavor and sweetness, but also helps to keep the texture of these muffins wonderfully moist, an absolute must when it comes to making the best muffins. Ideal for a morning or afternoon snack, and the perfect treat for little lunchboxes, read on to find out how easy it is to rustle up these classic banana chocolate chip muffins.