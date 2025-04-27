Classic Banana Chocolate Chip Muffins Recipe
So many fruits pair well with chocolate, but banana and chocolate is perhaps the ultimate pairing. There are few muffin flavors more classic than a banana chocolate chip muffin, so you are going to want a consistently delicious and reliable recipe to keep in your back pocket. This classic banana chocolate chip muffins recipe from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye gives you everything you could possibly want from a muffin, and as a bonus, its a great way to use up any leftover bananas that are browning in the fruit basket.
Simple to assemble and baked in just 30 minutes, this recipe yields wonderfully balanced, sweet muffins with a deliciously tender and light crumb. The mashed banana not only adds heaps of flavor and sweetness, but also helps to keep the texture of these muffins wonderfully moist, an absolute must when it comes to making the best muffins. Ideal for a morning or afternoon snack, and the perfect treat for little lunchboxes, read on to find out how easy it is to rustle up these classic banana chocolate chip muffins.
Gather the ingredients for this classic banana chocolate chip muffins recipe
To make these muffins, you will need all-purpose flour, baking powder, sugar, salt, an egg, melted butter, vanilla extract, whole milk, and chocolate chips or chunks. You will additionally need a few very ripe bananas.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 425 F.
Step 2: Line a muffin tray
Line a muffin tray with paper liners.
Step 3: Mash the bananas
Mash the bananas well using a fork.
Step 4: Whisk the flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt
In a bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt.
Step 5: Mix the egg, butter, vanilla, milk, and banana
In a separate bowl, combine the egg, butter, vanilla extract, milk, and mashed banana.
Step 6: Combine the wet and dry ingredients
Fold the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients until just combined.
Step 7: Fold in chocolate chips
Fold in the chocolate chips.
Step 8: Fill muffin liners with batter
Fill each of the muffin cases ⅔ full with the muffin batter.
Step 9: Bake the muffins
Bake for 5 minutes at 425 F, then reduce the temperature to 375 F and bake the muffins for another 15 minutes until risen and golden.
Step 10: Serve the banana chocolate chip muffins
Remove the muffins from the oven and cool for 15 minutes before serving.
Pairs well with banana chocolate chip muffins
Ingredients
- 3 very ripe bananas
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 large egg, room temperature
- ½ cup butter, melted
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ⅓ cup whole milk
- 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|283
|Total Fat
|12.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|7.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|36.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|40.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.2 g
|Total Sugars
|20.2 g
|Sodium
|200.0 mg
|Protein
|3.9 g
How can I switch up this banana chocolate chip muffin recipe?
There are plenty of ways you can easily adapt this banana chocolate chip muffin recipe to switch things up a little and keep things interesting. For an ultra simple change, you can substitute in a different type of chocolate chip to your batter, or mix things up and give yourself a combination of white, milk, and dark chocolate chip banana muffins. For a nutty twist, why not fold in some chopped nuts? Pecans and walnuts are ingredients that will take your muffins to the next level, and ones that pair well with the chocolate and banana flavors. Alternatively, you can try swirling a dollop of peanut butter through each muffin before baking, or, if you prefer to keep things chocolatey, a swirl of Nutella works wonders too.
To mix up the flavors of the muffin batter, you can add a shot of espresso or some coffee granules to the mix. Alternatively, adding spices such as cinnamon, cardamom, or a classic pumpkin spice mix will give added depth to the muffins and make them the perfect autumnal addition. Finally, you can add a little more texture in your toppings by adding sugar pearls or turbinado sugar to the muffins before baking them. With just a little more work, a crumbly streusel topping would add some extra texture and flavor to the muffins.
How should I store these muffins and how long will they keep?
It is an undeniable truth that muffins are at their best when freshly baked and still ever so slightly warm from the oven. However, it is also hard to bake just a few muffins — this is definitely a batch kind of baked good, so chances are that unless you are hosting an event for multiple people, you'll have at least a few muffins left over. The best way to store muffins is to keep them at room temperature in an airtight container. If you put them in the fridge, they will quickly devolve into dry, rock-like items and there is little way to restore them to their former glory. A good trick for keeping the muffins extra moist is to store them at room temperature in a container with a sheet or two of paper towel. This is one of the absolute best ways to store muffins, helping to maintain their freshness for three to four days.
Alternatively, you can freeze any muffins you know won't be quickly consumed, and this has the added bonus of providing an easy snack that your future self will thank you for. Simply place the cooled muffins in a freezer-safe, sealable bag, and then into the freezer. When you fancy a home baked sweet treat, just take one out and either allow it to defrost or pop it in the microwave for a delicious, speedy snack.