How To Add Chocolate To Your Sourdough

Once you have gotten the hang of making homemade sourdough bread, the next question is how to customize a basic loaf and infuse it with other flavors. Your brain might immediately skew to savory ingredients like jalapenos, cheese, or herbs, but sourdough also makes a fantastic sweet loaf, and specifically, a chocolate one.

Making chocolate sourdough bread only requires minor changes to the basic recipe. It will not be as rich as a pastry or chocolate brioche, which is fortified with butter and eggs, but a bread with a sweet profile. To make the entire loaf chocolate, add unsweetened cocoa powder to the flour. Because cocoa is acidic and sharp, a little goes a long way. Too much can inhibit the yeast from growing or make the bread unpalatable. To counter the intensity, add a small amount of sugar to keep the flavors balanced. For little nuggets of chocolate throughout, add chocolate chips (these are our recommendations) or chopped chocolate to the dough. Chocolate can be added either before the bread begins its first rise, called bulk fermentation, or later in the process when the bread is shaped.

To add from the beginning, knead the chips into the dough after working in the sourdough starter. To add during shaping, stretch the dough into rectangles and top with chocolate. Fold in thirds, add more chocolate and then roll it up. Tighten into a ball for a boule or pinch the ends for a rectangular loaf.