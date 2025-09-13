These Soft, Gooey Caramel Cookies Are Meant For Beginner Bakers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to cookies, you really can't go wrong, especially if they're freshly baked. While chocolate chip cookies often come to mind when it's time to replenish your cookie jar with another homemade batch, we recommend setting aside the chocolate chips for once. Instead, reach for some soft caramels to create the ultimate gooey, delicious cookies.

This easy soft caramel cookies recipe, courtesy of developer Jennine Rye, is perfect for anyone who is a little daunted by the idea of making cookies. Sure, sometimes, getting that cookie dough just right can be challenging, or getting the cookies to look presentable can be frustrating, but you really can't go wrong with this straightforward recipe. Even beginners will feel like a master baker with sheet pans full of picture-perfect soft caramel cookies. These easy soft caramel cookies are really that simple to make and will make your next bake sale or gathering a breeze.