These Soft, Gooey Caramel Cookies Are Meant For Beginner Bakers
When it comes to cookies, you really can't go wrong, especially if they're freshly baked. While chocolate chip cookies often come to mind when it's time to replenish your cookie jar with another homemade batch, we recommend setting aside the chocolate chips for once. Instead, reach for some soft caramels to create the ultimate gooey, delicious cookies.
This easy soft caramel cookies recipe, courtesy of developer Jennine Rye, is perfect for anyone who is a little daunted by the idea of making cookies. Sure, sometimes, getting that cookie dough just right can be challenging, or getting the cookies to look presentable can be frustrating, but you really can't go wrong with this straightforward recipe. Even beginners will feel like a master baker with sheet pans full of picture-perfect soft caramel cookies. These easy soft caramel cookies are really that simple to make and will make your next bake sale or gathering a breeze.
Gather the ingredients for these easy soft caramel cookies
To begin this easy soft caramel cookies recipe, first, you will need to round up the ingredients. This recipe calls for all-purpose flour, baking soda, baking powder, sea salt, unsalted butter, light brown sugar, granulated sugar, an egg, vanilla extract, and soft caramels.
Step 1: Combine the flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt
In a medium-sized bowl, add the flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Whisk together and set aside.
Step 2: Add the butter and sugars to a bowl
In a large bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, add the butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar.
Step 3: Cream the butter and sugars
Using an electric mixer, cream together the butter and sugars by beating on medium-high, for 2 to 3 minutes until light and fluffy. Scrape the sides with a spatula when necessary.
Step 4: Include the egg and vanilla extract
Add the egg and vanilla extract. Mix well.
Step 5: Fold in the flour mixture
Place the whisked flour mixture into the bowl and fold until well combined.
Step 6: Coat the caramel pieces with flour
Toss the cut soft caramels in a bit of flour until evenly coated.
Step 7: Fold the caramel into the dough
Gently fold the cut and floured caramel pieces into the cookie dough.
Step 8: Chill the cookie dough
Transfer the cookie dough to a sealed container and chill in the fridge for at least 2 hours.
Step 9: Get the oven ready for the easy soft caramel cookies
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Step 10: Prepare a baking sheet
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 11: Arrange cookie dough scoops on the baking sheet
Scoop out individual tablespoons of the cookie dough and arrange them on the baking sheet, leaving 2 inches between each cookie.
Step 12: Time to bake the easy soft caramel cookies
Bake the cookies for 10 minutes, or until lightly golden around the edges.
Step 13: Let the cookies cool
Cool the cookies for 5 minutes before transferring them to a wire rack.
Step 14: Enjoy the easy soft caramel cookies
Allow the cookies to cool further before serving.
What to serve with these easy soft caramel cookies
For the ultimate fall treat, enjoy these easy soft caramel cookies with a pumpkin spice latte. You'll be happy that the recipe makes two dozen cookies.
What substitutions or additions can I make in this soft caramel cookies recipe?
There are plenty of ways to add to these easy soft caramel cookies for a little something different. A simple way to elevate these cookies is with a sprinkle of flaked sea salt on the top of each cookie. After all, sea salt and caramel are a dreamy combination. Those who absolutely love chocolate chip cookies can mix in a handful of their favorite variety, whether that is dark, milk, or white chocolate. Alternatively, some chopped pecans or hazelnuts alongside the caramels can provide a delicious nutty finish and more texture. If you are looking for an autumnal finish to these treats, you can add a bit of cinnamon, nutmeg, pumpkin spice, or dried apple pieces to the cookie dough.
For some fun finishing touches, drizzle caramel sauce or melted chocolate over the cookies. Alternatively, dip half of each cookie into melted chocolate for a super chocolatey finish. You can also top the melted chocolate with a variety of toppings before it dries, such as chopped nuts, dried strawberry or raspberry pieces, or even sprinkles.
Can I make this caramel cookie dough in advance?
An important stage in the process of making these cookies is the chilling time. It allows the fats in the dough to harden, so the cookies spread less when baked. Once you hit the chilling stage in the recipe, you can simply keep your formed cookie dough in the fridge until you are ready to bake. Make sure the dough is stored in an airtight container, so it will last three to five days in the refrigerator. Now, you can pop the dough in the oven whenever you fancy a sweet treat.
Alternatively, you can whip up a batch of this cookie dough and then portion out individual cookies to be frozen. Keep the cookie dough scoops in a freezer-safe bag or container for up to three months, so whenever you're craving some freshly baked cookies, all you have to do is reach into your freezer! Let the frozen cookie dough thaw at room temperature for 30 minutes before baking as usual.