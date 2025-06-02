Pizza Pinwheels Are The Cheesy Recipe Worth Sharing

Pizza pinwheels are bite-sized pieces of pizza goodness that have the qualities we love in pizza — like flavored tomato, melted cheese, and crispy crust — but are served in a fun, shareable, and compact format. The visible spiral shape of the pinwheels adds extra fun to the food, and the alternating layers make each bite a more sensory textural experience. Pizza pinwheels are an alternative to regular pizza, but they're also perfect for serving as a snack, appetizer, or as part of a buffet, since they're a convenient finger food.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for pizza pinwheels made with a classic mozzarella filling. Tomato puree flavored with garlic, salt, pepper, dried oregano, and fresh basil is spread on defrosted puff pastry dough before being topped with grated Parmesan and shredded mozzarella. All that's left is to roll up the dough and bake before enjoying these rich, crispy, flaky, cheesy, delicious pinwheels. To add to the convenience, pinwheels can be easily made ahead and frozen. Just defrost and reheat them in a 350 F oven for 10 minutes before serving.

Make this recipe as is, or experiment with different types of dough or fillings. Your favorite pizza toppings will work just as well inside this rolled format. For an extra attractive presentation, brush the tops of the pinwheels with beaten egg before baking so they literally shine.