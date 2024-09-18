Elote-Style Polenta Cake Hors d'Oeuvres Recipe

In a world of dips, spreads, and charcuterie, dinners that start with hors d'oeuvres are reserved for special occasions. Unlike appetizers that require dipping, stacking, or building, hors d'oeuvres are bite-sized, grabbable snacks that are served fully assembled on the platter. As a host, hors d'oeuvres are a chance to show off some of your kitchen prowess before the main course; and as a guest, they're a delicious, hassle-free way to curb your appetite before dinner.

Slathered with crema and topped with a heavy sprinkling of Tajín, elote is a popular street food that turns a grilled ear of corn into a delicious side dish. Shave off the kernels and you have elote corn dip, which you can scoop up with chips for endless snacking. Pile the mixture onto crispy, fluffy cakes of fried polenta and you have the perfect hors d'oeuvre, which is altogether earthy, sweet, and tangy. Polenta, a type of coarsely ground cornmeal, is mixed, baked, cooled, cut into rounds, and then fried till crispy to serve as the base for the creamy elote mixture. A corn-lovers dream, these elote-style polenta hors d'oeuvres developed with Michelle McGlinn deliver big flavor in elegant bite-sized pieces.